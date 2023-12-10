Bayley is in an interesting spot on WWE TV, as is CM Punk, who, as of this writing, has yet to choose which brand he will sign with on an exclusive deal. Bayley posted a photo with Punk and responded hilariously to his “I’m here to make money” comment.

In case you missed it, CM Punk made an interesting comment off the mic and into the camera on the RAW after Survivor Series: WarGames. While his SmackDown promo was far more detailed in terms of the names he called out and teased matches with, his closing comment on RAW was “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.” This, according to many fans, was a foreshadowing of a heel turn.

You can see in the photo below that Bayley put a caption similar to Punk’s line and said:

“I have all da friends I need.”

The caption that Bayley put in response

She’s probably referencing her friends in Damage CTRL, who embraced her after SmackDown for helping Asuka beat Charlotte Flair despite her being instructed not to go out.

The Role Model was also integral in helping IYO SKY become the Women’s Champion. She has a long-time connection with CM Punk’s wife, AJ Lee.

The Women’s Grand Slam Champion has won almost everything there is to win in WWE, minus the Royal Rumble, and it looks like she could be getting the boot from Damage CTRL as Dakota Kai has seemingly assumed leadership over her.

What do you think will happen to Bayley? Let us know in the comments below!




