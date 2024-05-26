PGIM India Asset Management aims to double AUM to Rs 50,000 core in next 2-3 yrs
“Factors that will drive the growth of PGIM India Asset Management are — the organic growth of the asset management industry in India and our focus on completing our product basket along with the continued focus on SIP which is a very healthy part of our business growth,” he said.
Apart from this, having licenses and in turn products across the mutual fund, PMS (Portfolio Management Services) and AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) on the public market is a big enabler for being relevant across the distribution and client segments, he added.
PGIM India Mutual Fund is a fully-owned subsidiary of the US-based Prudential Group’s Prudential Global Investment Managers.
Overall, the 44-player mutual fund industry has an asset base of Rs 57.26 lakh crore as of April this year, marking a growth of 37 per cent from Rs 41.62 lakh crore in April 2023, according to data available with the Association Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
This spectacular growth was fuelled by the growing participation of retail investors and buoyant equity markets.
The robust gain in the industry’s assets under management was also replicated in the growth of investors in mutual funds, with the number of folios closing at a record high of 18.84 crore, adding an investor base of around 4.2 crore.
The adoption of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) continued to rise, with monthly net inflows touching an all-time high of Rs 20,371 crore in April this year from Rs 13,728 crore in April 2023.