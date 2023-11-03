Petition to save local Boots pharmacy from closure

By Rachel Candlin

BBC News

1 hour ago

Image source, Frances Robertson Image caption, The Boots chemist on Southmead Road, Bristol, has been listed for closure in January 2024

A petition to keep a pharmacy in North Bristol open has been started by local residents.

The Boots chemist on Southmead Road has been listed for closure in mid-January 2024.

The US-owners of the pharmaceutical chain announced in June that it would close 300 of its branches throughout the UK over the next 12 months.

“The news has come as a real blow to us,” said Neil Goldsmith, who is part of the group opposing the closure.

“The branch is particularly important for those in the local community who have no means of transport and a significant proportion of the customers walk to the branch as it is surrounded by residential streets,” he said.

Image source, Alliance Boots handout Image caption, Boots announced in June that 300 pharmacies would be closed throughout the UK over the next 12 months

Boots said earlier this year that it will shut down stores in close proximity to each other as part of plans to “consolidate” the business. The BBC understands the majority of branch closures will be where there is an alternative Boots store within 1.2 miles (2km).

“The Henleaze branch to which customers are being signposted is already very busy, with long queues, and is not a walkable distance,” added Mr Goldsmith.

The company said it had seen a surge in people shopping online and choosing own-brand labels as customers looked to save money.

The Southmead Road branch was taken over by Boots several years ago and serves several neighbourhoods in North Bristol, including parts of Horfield, Henleaze, Southmead and Westbury-on-Trym.

Local councillors said they supported residents campaigning to urge Boots to reconsider its decision.

Southmead councillor Brenda Massey said: “Many of the residents who use it (the pharmacy) will now be extremely concerned about how they can collect potentially lifesaving medicines without an accessible chemist close to them.”

Westbury-on-Trym and Henleaze councillor Steve Smith is also against the closure.

“At this time, when general practice and community healthcare is so stretched, the local pharmacy is an increasingly important part of our healthcare,” he said.

Image caption, The Boots pharmacy on Glastonbury High Street closed earlier this month and residents are calling for a replacement chemist

The BBC has been told there will be no redundancies from the 300 branch closures and staff will be offered work at nearby stores.

There will be 1,900 stores left from a base of 2,200.

The branch in Glastonbury, Somerset, closed in October, and petitions have been started in other towns in the West where the local Boots pharmacy is earmarked for closure.

Residents in Swindon Old Town are campaigning to save the Wood Street chemist.

“We’re aware that in other parts of the country, Boots have changed their plans where there has been strong community opposition,” said Old Town councillor Jane Milner-Barry and Eastcott councillor, Marina Strinkovsky, in a joint statement supporting the local petition.