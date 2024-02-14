Peterborough school to keep lollipop patrol amid budget cuts

By Harriet Heywood & Joanna Taylor

BBC News, Cambridgeshire and Local Democracy Reporting Service

51 minutes ago

Image source, Google Maps Image caption, Eastfield Road is one of Peterborough’s busiest streets, especially during school terms

A primary school is to keep its lollipop lady amid fears the position would be scrapped to save money.

School crossing services will continue at Newark Hill Academy in Peterborough after Labour councillors stepped in to temporarily cover the cost.

Peterborough City Council said it was reviewing spending on crossing services at five schools in the city.

But council leader Mohammed Farooq said he would look for long term funding to keep the lollipop patrol in place.

To fund the Eastfield Road position, Dogsthorpe councillors Dennis Jones and Katy Cole said they would use their community leadership money.

This is a £3,000 per year allowance given to all Peterborough councillors to spend on projects and activities that benefit their area.

The money will pay for lollipop lady patrols at the academy for at least 12 months.

Mr Farooq, who leads the Peterborough First group, said: “What I will be doing, come next year, is looking for a permanent solution on that road.

“It does require a permanent crossing, so I’ll be looking at a number of options in the capital budget for that including Section 106 money.”

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Newark Hill Academy in Peterborough is to retain its crossing patrol

Councillor Cole, a teacher at Dogsthorpe Academy, spearheaded the initiative alongside Councillor Jones after setting up a petition calling on the council to save the service.

She said: “The loss of these patrols would significantly increase risks for those crossing Eastfield Road, one of Peterborough’s busiest roads, especially during peak times when children are going to or coming from school.

“We urge local authorities not only to maintain but also enhance support for this essential service that safeguards our children’s lives every day.”