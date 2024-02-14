February 14, 2024
Peterborough school to keep lollipop patrol amid budget cuts


  • By Harriet Heywood & Joanna Taylor
  • BBC News, Cambridgeshire and Local Democracy Reporting Service

Image source, Google Maps

Image caption,

Eastfield Road is one of Peterborough’s busiest streets, especially during school terms

A primary school is to keep its lollipop lady amid fears the position would be scrapped to save money.

School crossing services will continue at Newark Hill Academy in Peterborough after Labour councillors stepped in to temporarily cover the cost.

Peterborough City Council said it was reviewing spending on crossing services at five schools in the city.

But council leader Mohammed Farooq said he would look for long term funding to keep the lollipop patrol in place.

To fund the Eastfield Road position, Dogsthorpe councillors Dennis Jones and Katy Cole said they would use their community leadership money.

This is a £3,000 per year allowance given to all Peterborough councillors to spend on projects and activities that benefit their area.

The money will pay for lollipop lady patrols at the academy for at least 12 months.

Mr Farooq, who leads the Peterborough First group, said: “What I will be doing, come next year, is looking for a permanent solution on that road.

“It does require a permanent crossing, so I’ll be looking at a number of options in the capital budget for that including Section 106 money.”

Image source, Getty Images

Image caption,

Newark Hill Academy in Peterborough is to retain its crossing patrol

Councillor Cole, a teacher at Dogsthorpe Academy, spearheaded the initiative alongside Councillor Jones after setting up a petition calling on the council to save the service.

She said: “The loss of these patrols would significantly increase risks for those crossing Eastfield Road, one of Peterborough’s busiest roads, especially during peak times when children are going to or coming from school.

“We urge local authorities not only to maintain but also enhance support for this essential service that safeguards our children’s lives every day.”

Councillors said the initiative would not affect the city council’s budget, which includes the review of school crossing services as community leadership funds are already factored into it.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Cost to replace a Warehouse Worker vs Dead Peasant Insurance just how does Amazon make Money?

Cost to replace a Warehouse Worker vs Dead Peasant Insurance just how does Amazon make Money?

February 14, 2024
Financial advisers strengthen ties with accountants

Pacific Current Group welcomes non-exec director to board

February 14, 2024

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Culture Review: Who was Saint Valentine?

February 14, 2024
Canadian dollar sees biggest fall in 11 months after warm US CPI reading By Investing.com

Canadian dollar sees biggest fall in 11 months after warm US CPI reading By Investing.com

February 14, 2024

IKENNA EKEH: A visionary under-30 entrepreneur set to scale up real estate investment – National Accord Newspaper

February 14, 2024
Fire Fighting Aircraft Market to Reach .2 Billion Globally at 6.3% CAGR by 2032: Allied Market Research

Global Electric Cargo Bike Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2032 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

February 14, 2024
Disneyland cast members announce plans to form a union

Disneyland cast members announce plans to form a union

February 14, 2024
Bitcoin price holds support, will BTC's bullish trend continue soon?

Bitcoin price holds support, will BTC’s bullish trend continue soon?

February 14, 2024