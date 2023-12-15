People would HATE my job if they knew how morbid it really is

A HARDWORKING hustler has revealed the odd gig that pays him £15,000 a month – more than a high-profile lawyer.

Rodney Melton took his side hustle to build a six-figure paying job in less than a year.

A hardworking hustler has revealed the odd gig that pays him £15,000 a month (stock photo) Credit: Getty

In March 2021, just after the Covid pandemic left the world in shock, Melton started selling customised headstones for pet memorials on Etsy.

He had already worked long hours carving concrete and stone as a side hobby while working his full-time job as a maintenance lead in a pet clinic.

The motivated worker owned a £12,000 engraving machine, and had a self-contained workshop built in the backyard of his home in Alma, Arkansas.

He started out by setting up headstones in the moulds, and then later worked for hours engraving them before his wife added epoxy filling on them.

What started as a minimal side hustle soon started to grow into a small business – and revenue started pouring in.

He then decided to put another £40,000 into the venture to get professional tools for the job, like sandblasters, granite saws and chisels, and a more advanced laser engraver.

The new investment helped Melton save some production hours, which further allowed him to sell more items.

Within a year, his Etsy shop started to cash in some £15,000 a month – and he then left his cushy job to focus on the gig full-time.

Melton now works with his family, who recently got involved in the business, and the group of four earned more than £150,000 on Etsy to date.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC, he said: “Anyone can do this. I’d say you need £8,000 or less to get started. That’s for cement moulds and sandblast equipment.

It’s just a matter of having the passion for it. My mom passed away at the end of 2020, and my dad and I were taking it hard.

“I started making things, like concrete crosses, 3D roses and plaques.

“Just little memorial pieces that turned out nice.

Then, my friend Carlos lost his dog Molly. I think those things had a lot to do with the direction I went. My heart has been in it for the people [who lose their pets].

“But by the result, if you serve more people, you make more money.”

