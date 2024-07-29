People turn to making and mending their own clothes to save money as cost of living crisis looms large

July 29, 2024


The clientele at Sophie Parry’s sewing studio in Redfern have traditionally been crafters reaching for a new hobby or groups of women sipping a sparkling wine at a hens do. 

But in the past year a curious new trend has emerged, with a 40 per cent increase in demand for classes where people learn to repair and alter their garments.  

Ms Parry receives free offcuts from a local curtain factory, which is upcycled into garments in her sewing classes. (ABC News: Holly Tregenza)

Ms Parry said people were looking for ways to save money by making their clothes last longer. 

“A lot of the people who I speak to are in their early 30s and they’re looking for more ways to save money,” she said. 

“For example, we have seen demand for the alterations classes spike just before the new school year, because parents want to learn how to adjust their kids uniforms, they don’t want to pay for it.”

Slow fashion advocate and Churchill Fellow Jane Milburn, who has been recognised with an Order of Australia for her work with sustainable textiles, said there was a looming return to “old-fashioned values of looking after things”.

Jane Milburn OAM wearing a dress she made using upcycled merino wool, naturally hand dyed and stitched. (Supplied: Jane Milburn)

“Sometimes we think clothes are so cheap now and we don’t have to save money,” she said.

“But I think what we’re finding is there’s a move towards tinkering your clothes, and altering them to make sure it works for you.”

She said making or repairing clothes was also giving consumers agency which had been eroded by fast fashion. 

“On one level, it’s quick and easy and cheap to buy and the supply chain, but you only get what’s available that season,” she said.

Australians buy more clothes per person than any other country, according to the Australia Institute. (ABC News: Marcus Stimson)

“Slowing down, repairing what you have, altering what you have, figuring out what you like… once you have a period of stopping that endless buying cycle, then you review everything.

“And ending that cycle does save you money.” 

People want to repair clothes, but don’t know how

Research commissioned by waste management provider Veolia Australia New Zealand last year found consumers were becoming more likely to mend a piece of clothing. 

About half of the 1,000 people surveyed said their drive to repair was mostly motivated by money and generations more likely to have a mortgage made the most repairs. 

Almost 50 per cent of people surveyed would rather repair rather than replace their favourite piece of clothing, if they knew how. 

Sewist Maddy Rawlings has a YouTube following of more than 250,000. (Supplied: Maddy Rawlings)

It is a captive audience Queensland woman Maddy Rawlings has tapped in to, growing her sewing tutorial YouTube channel to 263,000 subscribers and drawing a combined audience of more than 180,000 across Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest. 

“It is crazy, I went into it just to hold myself accountable, sharing this stuff to make the time for it. And then naturally, it just got momentum,” she said. 

“It is a growing area of popularity and it just kind of exploded.” 

Ms Rawlings predominantly uses cheap materials like thrifted sheets or material sourced from op-shops to make her garments. 

She said it has taken “internal work” to stop buying in to the fast-fashion system. 

Maddy Rawlings sources many of her materials, including fabric and garments, from op shops. (Supplied: Maddy Rawlings)

“I was actually going through a very big fast fashion and overconsumption phase when I started taking my hobby seriously,” she said. 

“But then you just realise, OK, if I feel the need or desire to buy something, did I even know about that thing yesterday? 

“Or am I just getting excited because it’s popped up in my feed or is some new trend?” 

She believes the popularity of her content is reflective of a growing interest in sustainability, mindful consuming and a desire to save money while having access to new and trend-based clothes. 



