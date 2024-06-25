June 25, 2024
Peculiar man says heat won't stop his lawn mowing business


KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is in the midst of a heat advisory, with Monday being the hottest day of the year so far.

While many people can stay inside to beat the heat, the work doesn’t stop for folks who are working on the roads, landscapers, construction workers, and even teens who are trying to make some cash.

Brady Cleveland, an 18-year-old Peculiar resident, is in his fourth year of his summer job of mowing yards, landscaping, and detailing cars.

Cleveland said he charges around $35 per yard, and is saving up for a car as he goes into his freshman year of college.

What slows him down, is the extreme high heat.

“It gets frustrating at times when it gets hot and you can’t really do much,” Cleveland said. “The ground is very dry right now and so I couldn’t really dig up the dirt to plant roses this morning.”

Sometimes, the heat can even take away from some jobs.

“I started about seven this morning and went from there, and try to get it done as early as I can so it’s not as hot,” Cleveland said.

He said he knows his limits and knows when to stop.

That’s the advice Overland Park Fire Department Medic Peter Freidel would give.

“If you are outside at an event, try not to go inside, outside, inside, outside. It shocks your body,” Freidel said. “You want your body to get acclimated to that heat.”

Since he’s trying to make the most of his summer job, Cleveland is prepared for the weather.

“Just a lot of liquid,” he said. “Drinking enough water, staying hydrated.”

Because in the end, Cleveland’s doing it for more than just a car.

“I help a lot of old people out that can’t really do it anymore, so I do it for them,” Cleveland said.





