Peapack Private Hires Kevin D. Casey as a Managing Principal with its Wealth Management Division

BEDMINSTER, NJ – (NewMediaWire) – June 21, 2024 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, are proud to announce that Kevin D. Casey has joined the organization as a Managing Principal. Kevin, now the Head of Sales and Relationship Management with the wealth management division, will lead business development, growth and profitability while supporting the Company’s wealth advisors in delivering unparalleled client service and satisfaction to both current and future clients. Mr. Casey will also be responsible for expanding Peapack Private’s footprint through recruiting and the expansion of new business development opportunities.

Mr. Casey brings approximately 25 years of financial services leadership experience to Peapack Private, previously serving as Managing Director, Head of National Sales and Business Development at JP Morgan Chase & Company, New York City, with a focus on overall strategy, business client segmentation, revenue creation, advisor recruiting and growth. Additional roles at the company included Managing Director, COO and Head of Field Leadership; Head of Investment Solutions Teams & Advisory Programs; and as Regional Director. Prior to that, Kevin served in a variety of senior leadership and management roles in Capital Markets, National Sales, Product Development, and Field Management. He also held positions at TD Bank Wealth Management, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley in New York.

Mr. Casey holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Villanova University and is an Executive Education-Securities Industry Institute Graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School of Business. He holds FINRA Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 51, 53, 55, 63 and 65 Licenses as well as National Futures Association Interest Rate Futures and Swaps AP registration and State of New Jersey Insurance Life, Health, and Variable lines. Kevin is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF); and is a member of the SIFMA Advisory Roundtable, Money Management Institute, Family Office Association, and Bond Club of New York.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.4 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.5 billion as of March 31, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.