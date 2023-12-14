December 15, 2023
Party spirit ebbs at Rekom as cash-strapped clubbers save money


Revellers are spending less during nights out and are buying more soft drinks instead of alcohol to save money, the UK’s largest nightclub company has revealed.

People are spending, on average, £73.19 per person on a night out this year, 2.1 per cent lower than in the autumn of last year, according to Rekom UK, the owner of Pryzm, Atik and Bar & Beyond.

They are also going out less in general, with only 58 per cent of respondents to a survey saying they go out at least once a week, down 8.9 per cent from July.

The venue group, which has 36 clubs and 12 late-night bars throughout the UK, found partygoers drinking less alcohol and choosing planned events over spontaneous nights out.

The



