The Ministry of Social Services has expanded its partnerships to provide trusteeship and money management services to 300 more income assistance clients. As announced in the 2023-24 provincial budget, an additional $456,000 in funding to community-based organizations is extending supports to a total of approximately 1,100 clients who need help managing their income assistance benefits.

“While the majority of income assistance clients are successful in managing their money and paying their own bills, some clients require additional support,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. “Through our partnerships with community-based organizations, more clients in need will have help ensuring their bills and rent are paid each month, as they work to become self-sufficient to the best of their abilities.”

Following a Request for Supplier Qualifications process, Eagle Heart Centre Inc. will now join Phoenix Residential to provide services in Regina. Prince Albert and District Community Service Centre will expand services in northern Saskatchewan. The Salvation Army, currently operating in Moose Jaw, Saskatoon and Regina, will operate in all other regions of the province. Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services in Saskatoon, and the Society for the Involvement of Good Neighbours in Yorkton, will continue to provide services under their existing contracts.

“Trusteeship goes beyond money management; it is a dedicated partnership built on transparency, accountability, and a shared vision to improve the lives of families, children and individuals,” Eagle Heart Centre Inc. Executive Director Delora Parisian said. “As trustees, we recognize the profound responsibility entrusted to us and embrace the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. Today, we celebrate the power of trusteeship and its positive effects on communities.”

“We look forward to the expansion of our counselling service in Northern Saskatchewan,” Prince Albert and District Community Service Centre CEO Bill Powalinsky said. “This much needed service will support individuals in their quest for financial independence. The larger service area and increase in clientele is made possible with the support of the Ministry of Social Services.”

The expanded trusteeship and money management services will be provided through a new outcomes-based service delivery model that tailors services to client needs through two tiers of service: one that provides trusteeship services with a focus on the client’s stability, and another that focuses on building money management competencies.

For more information, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/financial-help/saskatchewan-income-support-sis.

