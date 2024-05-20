Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)





Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,155 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).







Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.