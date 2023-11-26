Over a third start Christmas shopping in the late summer or early autumn

More than half of adults save money all year specifically to cover Christmas costs, with many starting to put cash aside – as early as January, a study has found. The survey, of 2,000 adults who celebrate the festive season, found 71 percent of these savers reckon it would be tough to afford the festivities if they didn’t save early.

In fact, 37 percent are buying presents between late summer and autumn, with 62 percent trying to beat the December rush, as they are time-poor the closer it gets to the big day.

And 22 percent start filling their Christmas social calendars by October, with the average reveller locking in four gatherings.

But while 36 percent have used credit and finance options to stagger their expenditure, a third of these have cleared their debt at the earliest possible opportunity, come January – with a further 25 percent settling theirs before the summer starts.

The research was commissioned by John Lewis Partnership Credit Card, which is currently offering customers £40 in vouchers to spend in-store and at Waitrose when they open an account.

Jason Morrey, from the retailer’s finance arm, said: “Christmas has transformed into a year-long financial event, encompassing months of anticipation, planning, and preparation.

“The careful attention to detail has extended the joy of the season throughout the year, allowing us to curate an exceptional Christmas celebration.