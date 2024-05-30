May 30, 2024
Or Do You Just Want to Make Money?


Tom Cruise: Do the means justify the ends? Do you want to help people, or do you just want to make money?


Walter Mosley: That sensibility, when accented with the blues, is alienation.


Cruise: It blows your shit away.


Mosley: You might have had a great writer there.


Cruise: Let’s face it, I’m not saving lives here.


•••


Mosley: Because we are, maybe, the only creatures who are intimately aware of the fact that we’re going to die, even when death is not imminent.


Cruise: It was fun, we were all laughing.


Mosley: That happens a whole lot with me—most of the time, actually.


Cruise: Everyone is looking at you and somehow just moving your hand seems so much more exaggerated.


Mosley: Oh yeah.


•••


Cruise: I didn’t know anything about agents and business or scripts.


Mosley: But as soon as people stop buying them, it’s over.


Cruise: Especially being the new kid.


Mosley: (humming) The idea that I put on my shoes in the morning is the hardest thing in the world.


Cruise: It’s stunning and gorgeous and poetic and most of the time I would be looking at a piece of black tape and having to imagine all of it.




Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Jio Financial Services launches ‘JioFinance’ app in beta mode, ET Telecom

Jio Financial Services launches ‘JioFinance’ app in beta mode, ET Telecom

May 30, 2024
FIVE SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON FOOD

FIVE SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON FOOD

May 30, 2024

You may have missed

Or Do You Just Want to Make Money?

Or Do You Just Want to Make Money?

May 30, 2024

Master New Skills to Advance Your Career for Just $25

May 30, 2024
Jio Financial Services launches ‘JioFinance’ app in beta mode, ET Telecom

Jio Financial Services launches ‘JioFinance’ app in beta mode, ET Telecom

May 30, 2024
Imola proves McLaren are back in business predicts Norris | National

Imola proves McLaren are back in business predicts Norris | National

May 30, 2024
FIVE SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON FOOD

FIVE SMART WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON FOOD

May 30, 2024
Mom slammed after asking followers for money despite spending $17,000 in one month

Mom slammed after asking followers for money despite spending $17,000 in one month

May 30, 2024