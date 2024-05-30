Or Do You Just Want to Make Money?
Tom Cruise: Do the means justify the ends? Do you want to help people, or do you just want to make money?
Walter Mosley: That sensibility, when accented with the blues, is alienation.
Cruise: It blows your shit away.
Mosley: You might have had a great writer there.
Cruise: Let’s face it, I’m not saving lives here.
•••
Mosley: Because we are, maybe, the only creatures who are intimately aware of the fact that we’re going to die, even when death is not imminent.
Cruise: It was fun, we were all laughing.
Mosley: That happens a whole lot with me—most of the time, actually.
Cruise: Everyone is looking at you and somehow just moving your hand seems so much more exaggerated.
Mosley: Oh yeah.
•••
Cruise: I didn’t know anything about agents and business or scripts.
Mosley: But as soon as people stop buying them, it’s over.
Cruise: Especially being the new kid.
Mosley: (humming) The idea that I put on my shoes in the morning is the hardest thing in the world.
Cruise: It’s stunning and gorgeous and poetic and most of the time I would be looking at a piece of black tape and having to imagine all of it.