OPS shares ways customers can save money during the summer

According to Save On Energy, Alabama residents had the third highest average electric bill in the United States in April, and Opelika Power Services is offering tips on how customers can find ways to save during the summer and beyond.

Summer is in full swing as temperatures across Opelika hover around 90 degrees throughout most of June and July, leading to rising electric costs as residents look to stay cool. With ACs being pushed to the brink against the high temperatures, Opelika Power Services is looking to help out and has offered several ways consumers can cut the costs of their rising electric bills.

Jessica Samuel is the manager of administrative services for OPS and she shared a comprehensive list of savings tips

One recommendation from OPS is for residents to set the thermostat at 78 degrees or above during the summer. For those with ceiling fans, OPS said they may be able to set the thermostat at 80 degrees or higher.

Maintenance of the HVAC units can also help cut costs and OPS recommends cleaning or changing your HVAC filters regularly for proper performance.

“Dirty air filters make your AC work harder than it should and reduce air flow. Take note of when to change your air filter along with the size, so you are ready to purchase new ones when the time comes,” Samuel said.

OPS also recommends changing air filters more often if you have pets. Additionally, OPS recommends getting your air conditioning unit serviced to ensure it’s working efficiently.

OPS also advises setting your AC fan to the “auto” rather than the “on” setting, because the “on” setting can increase energy costs and make the AC work harder to maintain the desired temperature.

For those with outdoor air conditioner units, OPS said that they should be free of leaves and other debris.

Additionally, to prevent the temperature in residences from rising throughout the day, OPS recommends closing your curtains and shades and add awnings over your windows to block direct sunlight and keep your home cool.

Ensure outdoor unit for air conditioner is free of leaves and other debris.

During the summer months, OPS said residents should open crawl space and attic vents to promote ventilation and reduce humidity, decreasing moisture load on the cooling system. OPS said people should grill outdoors in the warmer months, which will help save energy on appliances and ACs will not have to work as hard to keep the kitchen cool.

Here is a list of more cost-saving tips that OPS recommends for residents looking to save a few dollars this summer:

Reconsider glass doors. These doors are poor insulators and will transfer heat quickly.

Opt for cold water when washing clothes as most of the electricity used comes from heating the water.

Try to wash full or larger loads whenever possible. It takes as much energy to wash a single item or smaller load as it takes to wash a full load.

Use storm doors for added insulation if your primary door is poorly insulated.

Use a bathroom exhaust fan or open a window to remove heat and moisture when the bathroom door is closed. This spares the air conditioner extra work.

Seal any cracks, gaps, holes or other similar areas where there may be a draft.

Replace traditional incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs — especially recessed lighting, kitchen fixtures and lights operated for more than two hours per day.

Consider applying window film to minimize heat from the sun.

Hang laundry outside to dry during the warm weather. Running the dryer raises the overall temperature of the house and requires a great deal of electricity.

Use your kitchen exhaust fan to remove excess heat, moisture and cooking odors. But don’t let it run more than 15 minutes after cooking or it will be taking out conditioned air.

Cover all liquids stored in the refrigerator. Moisture can be drawn into the air, making the unit work harder.

Keep dryer vents free of lint. A clogged vent wastes energy.

Replace old refrigerators with newer ones because newer models generally consume less energy.

Operate your dishwasher only when it is at capacity but not overloaded. This will cut the costs of energy, water and detergent.

Reconsider washing and rinsing dishes by hand. Dishwashers use an average of 15 gallons of hot water per load plus electricity needed to operate the machine. Washing and rinsing by hand three times a day uses more hot water and energy than one load a day in an automatic dishwasher.

Avoid storing your freezer in the garage as high temperatures make the unit work harder.

Decide what you want from the refrigerator before opening the door, and remove several items at once. Opening and closing refrigerator and freezer doors often – or holding the door open too long – causes the unit to use more energy than necessary.

Vacuum refrigerator condenser coils to improve efficiency.