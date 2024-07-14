Open Payment Technologies Ltd Launches the Kuady Digital Wallet App to Revolutionize Financial Management

Kuady now live in LatAm, with Africa and Europe to follow

LONDON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Open Payment Technologies Ltd, today announces the launch of its digital wallet app “Kuady“. Designed to accelerate financial inclusion and transform how merchants and users manage their money, Kuady offers an advanced, user-friendly experience that ensures secure and efficient money management.

Kuady will make its debut in Peru and Chile – giving global organisations access to these markets with seamless cross-border transactions – with further LatAm countries being added monthly. Expansion into Africa and Europe will follow.



Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Kuady



Operating under an Electronic Money Transmission Services license granted by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Kuady will act as a payment service processor for merchants and offer an e-wallet app for customers. It provides robust chargeback protection and features to boost customer acquisition, retention, and activation. The digital wallet provides merchants with instant payouts for their customers, a feature that provides a solution for individuals who struggle to access their funds, and offers its users deposit options such as cards, online bank transfers, and cash.

“At Kuady, we are dedicated to fostering a sense of community that simplifies financial management and we see Kuady as a beacon for business growth and longevity” says Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Kuady. “Our digital wallet is intuitive, secure, and accessible to all, enabling us to promote financial inclusion and empower individuals and businesses.”

Kuady is also a powerful acquisition tool. Merchants who use Kuady will benefit from ongoing investment in acquisition and marketing initiatives; investments that will increase Kuady’s consumer base organically.

“Seamless, secure transactions are crucial for everyday life and our innovative platform is designed to be a one-stop solution for every financial need. With Kuady, we can realize our vision of advancing financial inclusion and giving individuals and businesses the tools they need to thrive in a global economy. It really is the partner in your pocket for merchants and users alike,” concludes Mr. Pellegrino.

To learn more about Kuady, visit www.kuady.com.

About Kuady

Kuady is a digital wallet app that aims to revolutionize financial management for merchants and users worldwide.

With a focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and financial inclusion, Kuady provides diverse payment methods and a range of benefits for merchants and users alike.

About Lorenzo Pellegrino

A highly respected payments industry leader, Lorenzo Pellegrino has almost 20 years of senior management experience. He most recently held the role of Chief Operations & Digital Officer at PayRetailers. Previously he was CEO of Skrill and NETELLER, heading their digital wallets business and a marketing affiliate services company, Income Access, which are part of the Paysafe Group Plc. He devised Paysafe’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 2021.

Prior to this role, Lorenzo was the Executive Vice President for Digital Development for Optimal Payments Plc from 2012 to 2015, where he led their go-to-market strategy of the NETELLER wallet business and acquisition of Skrill. He spearheaded the company’s effort in integrating both wallet businesses which led to significant operational efficiencies and margin optimisation. Before joining Optimal Payments, he held various executive level positions at Skrill (previously known as Moneybookers) and led their business development efforts in the US.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458053/Lorenzo_Pellegrino.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458054/Kuady_Logo.jpg