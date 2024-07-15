Open Payment Technologies launches Kuady digital wallet app in LatAm

By Gloria Mathias

Today Africa

Digital Eallet App

Europe

Open Payment Technologies has announced the launch of its digital wallet app, Kuady. The app offers an advanced, user-friendly experience that ensures secure and efficient money management. It is designed to accelerate financial inclusion and transform how merchants and users manage their money.

Kuady will debut in Peru and Chile, giving global organisations access to these markets with seamless cross-border transactions. Further LatAm countries will be added monthly. Expansion into Africa and Europe will follow.

Operating under an Electronic Money Transmission Services license granted by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Kuady will act as a payment service processor for merchants and offer an e-wallet app for customers. It provides robust chargeback protection and features to boost customer acquisition, retention, and activation. The digital wallet provides merchants with instant payouts for their customers. This feature provides a solution for individuals who struggle to access their funds and offers its users deposit options such as cards, online bank transfers, and cash.

“At Kuady, we are dedicated to fostering a sense of community that simplifies financial management and we see Kuady as a beacon for business growth and longevity,” said Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Kuady. “Our digital wallet is intuitive, secure, and accessible to all, enabling us to promote financial inclusion and empower individuals and businesses.”

Kuady is also a powerful acquisition tool. Merchants who use Kuady will benefit from ongoing investment in acquisition and marketing initiatives, investments that will increase Kuady’s consumer base organically.

“Seamless, secure transactions are crucial for everyday life, and our innovative platform is designed to be a one-stop solution for every financial need. With Kuady, we can realize our vision of advancing financial inclusion and giving individuals and businesses the tools they need to thrive in a global economy. It really is the partner in your pocket for merchants and users alike,” concludes Pellegrino.