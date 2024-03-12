OnlyFans girls ‘forced to get second jobs’ as new MAFS cast warned not to join

Married At First Sight’s Hayley Vernon has revealed that OnlyFans models across Australia have seen their earnings plummet in recent months, and has warned participants from this year’s season of the reality show to think twice about joining.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, the adult star said: “The market is so oversaturated now and everyone’s earnings have reduced significantly. That’s just the reality of it. A lot of girls are now having to get second jobs or do content they first said they wouldn’t do.”

Hayley added that she’d advise this year’s Married At First Sight brides and grooms not to join the platform if they’re expecting to become rich overnight, and if they still decide they want to, “be realistic” about their earning potential.

A second former Married At First Sight bride who is prominent on OnlyFans, and asked to remain anonymous to avoid seeming “ungrateful” to her paying subscribers, told Yahoo Lifestyle she regrets ever joining the platform.

“The money was great at the start but it wasn’t enough to change my life and now I can’t get a real job. I wish I never did it,” the bride said in a brief comment.

Former MAFS star on OnlyFans being ‘short-term’

This comes off the back of 2023 MAFS star Bronte Schofield telling Yahoo Lifestyle‘s podcast Behind The Edit recently that using OnlyFans helped her kickstart her new business.

“The money is freaking great,” she said. “My first month, my account did $250,000, it was insanity and I was hardly even posting on there.”

She said using the platform was only a short-term goal for her to be able to invest in her future, and used the earnings to fund her swimwear label.

“It’s the freedom I’ve always wanted and it’s not what everyone thinks it is. I get photos of people wanting to see my belly button or my feet. You don’t have to sell yourself completely to make money,” she said.

“It’s never been something that I wanted to do full-time. It’s funded my new business, so now that I’ve got my swimwear label with my best friend Lauren, that’s something that’s been a dream of mine for pretty much most of my twenties.

“If you can accept and get through the backlash of being on OnlyFans you can get through anything. It’s $700 for my belly button, I’m like, that’s rent paid!”

