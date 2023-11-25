Techie loses Rs 13 lakh to scamsters in online fraud

A 34-year-old techie was duped online of Rs13.27 lakh between March and April this year. Online fraudsters posed as representatives of a multinational company and offered her a job with a ‘good package’. The fraudsters claimed to be based in the UK and promised her ‘costly gifts’. In April, she received a call from the customs office about a suspicious parcel with her name on it. The fraudsters asked her to transfer money to 14 different bank accounts to ‘suppress’ the case against her.

‘Money-for-task’ scams multiply to 362 cases this yr, just 51 solved

The Mumbai cyber crime report reveals a sharp rise in job scams in the city. The scam numbers have multiplied in the first 10 months of 2023, with 362 people falling prey to it. The detection rate for these scams has been low, with only 51 cases solved out of the 362 reported. One such scam involved a task or part-time job fraud, where a 27-year-old account manager was duped of Rs 32,000. The police arrested six individuals from Palghar district who were part of an online fraud racket operated by a mastermind based in Dubai.

BMC engineer shares his OTP, loses Rs 1.5 lakh to scamsters

A BMC engineer lost Rs 1.47 lakh after sharing personal information and OTP with a man who claimed to be a banker. The engineer received a call from the imposter and shared his OTP, resulting in Rs 99,000 and Rs 48,000 being deducted from his bank account. The engineer was assured that the money would be refunded, but the caller’s number was later found to be switched off.

Thane: A 33-year-old man from the Thane city lost Rs 3.3 lakh to online scamsters in a like and earn scam.The complainant in his complaint to the police alleged that earlier this month, he received a call stating that he can earn money by doing part time work , the police said.Lured by the offer he agreed to do the task and the scamster then sent some YouTube videosto the victim and asked him to like the YouTube channels.A paltry sum was paid by the accused for liking it and after that he sent the screenshots to the victim through a messaging application, said the police quoting the FIR.The police said that later he was told to download another messaging application in which he was asked to pay a certain amount to earn more money. The scamster tricked him and collectively paid Rs 8,500. Later, he was told to pay different amounts and the web-link showed that the money was multiplying by some percentage.Lured by the earnings and wanting to earn more, the victim started paying more money to the account numbers given by the accused. Later, the accused told him that if he wants to get back the invested amount, he will have to shell out more money and the victim collectively paid Rs 3.34 lakh. Later, the scamster stopped replying and the victim realised that he had been duped.Subsequently, a case was registered with the Naupada police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.