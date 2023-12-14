December 15, 2023
Sky News host Paul Murray says the cost-of-living crisis is hitting Australians hard as people are going without important meals to “save money”.

“These people, that being politicians they got their highest pay rise in ten years this year,” Mr Murray said.

“As did the public service, so of course, they don’t experience the same things we do.

“Today, I’m sad to say there’s another example of how people are going to be hurting this Christmas, who weren’t hurting last Christmas.

“The Herald Sun had a story today that one in three people are skipping meals to save money.”



