July 13, 2024
Odd Tip for Better Sleep: Save a Little Money



Suggestions on how to get better sleep usually focus on the physical. This one from a study out of Bristol University’s Personal Finance Research Centre in the UK takes a different approach: It suggests people save money regularly, reports the BBC. The researchers found that people who developed a steady habit of tucking money away in savings—even a small amount—get better sleep, are more relaxed, and feel more optimistic about the future.


The reasons might be obvious, but the study has a bit of a twist: The researchers found that people with low incomes who saved regularly had similar life satisfaction to higher earners who didn’t, per the BBC. As the researchers put it in a university release, it’s about “rewarding the behavior, not the balance.” The correlation between “saving and improved well-being persists” throughout life, they add. Of course, saving even a little can be a challenge: In the US, a record 41% of Americans name inflation as their most important financial problem, up from 35% a year ago, according to Gallup. (More sleep stories.)





