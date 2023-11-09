Obsessing about your debts won’t get rid of them, but here’s what will
Do you think about your debts and money all the time? If you struggle with that obsession, whether at work, play or when trying to sleep, that’s a warning sign you need to do something about them.
Borrowing to further ourselves or build wealth — for example, a student loan or mortgage — is typically favourable. But good debt can turn bad when we borrow too much relative to our situation and the debt no longer enhances our life in a significant way.
Bad debt is typically defined as money we borrow for depreciating assets such as car loans and credit-card purchases that don’t get paid off. We need a vehicle to get around, but committing to high lease or loan payments isn’t favourable. With some advance planning, you can save money towards a good used car so that you may only require a small loan.
Lifestyle expenses and consumables, such as clothes, food, coffee/drinks or furniture, while necessary, become bad debt when paid for with high-interest credit cards if you don’t pay them off monthly.
But even if you have a lot of bad debt, it’s important not to consider yourself as “bad” or “bad with money.” No one is born knowing how to be good with money, so while you might have made some bad or unwise choices with your money, don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.
For example, as long as you aren’t frivolously overspending, change a thought such as “I shouldn’t spend money on …” to “I could buy it if I don’t spend money right now.” By focusing on what you can do, rather than on what’s not possible or not wise right now, you’ll feel better about what you can do and you’ll regain control.
Some choices will be harder to make than others, but keep in mind that when your financial situation improves and the cost of living and inflation stabilize, you can reconsider your choices. For now, though, it’s time to do a deep dive into your spending if debt is taking over your thoughts and preventing you from working towards other goals and savings.
If you owe more than you did this time last year, unless it’s due to a single large expense such as a trip home for a close relative’s funeral or braces for your kid, the higher cost of living combined with steady spending will continue to cause you stress and anxiety.
Sandra Fry is a Winnipeg-based credit counsellor at Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit organization that has helped Canadians manage debt for more than 27 years.