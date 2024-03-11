O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)





O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cosan were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Cosan in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 24.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company’s Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

