Nuveen appoints equities and fixed income head

Nuveen Asset Management has appointed Saira Malik as head of equities and fixed income.

This will be in addition to her responsibilities as the firm’s chief investment officer, a role she has held since January 2022, and as a portfolio manager of over $100 billion in assets under management.

She will also join the firm’s executive management team and chair the global investment committee which provides portfolio allocation ideas.

Malik joined the firm in 2003 as an equity research analyst and has held a variety of roles during her tenure at Nuveen, including head of global equity research, global portfolio manager, and head of global equity portfolio management.

Prior to joining Nuveen, she spent six years in the equity team at JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM).

The equities and fixed income division manages more than US$1 trillion in assets under management across multiple asset classes.

In a statement, Malik said: “I am both honoured and proud to add head of Nuveen equities and fixed income to my role as chief investment officer, and lead an unbelievably talented team of professionals who are responsible for more than $1 trillion in AUM and committed to delivering strong investment performance for the clients we serve.”

Chief executive William Huffman commented: “As a proven leader who has dedicated two decades of her career to the evolution and growth of Nuveen’s platform, Saira is ideally suited to take on leadership of the equities and fixed income business.”

This is the second senior appointment at Nuveen recently as earlier this year the firm appointed a new chief executive in the form of Huffman who took over from Jose Minaya. Minaya had worked at Nuveen, which is the investment manager of TIAA, for 20 years, including four years as CEO.

Huffman previously served as president of Nuveen Asset Management and head of equities and fixed income, and was formerly the chief executive of Northern Trust Asset Management.

Minaya has since taken on the role of global head of wealth at BNY Investments and Wealth, taking over from Hanneke Smits. Headquartered in the US, BNY has operated in Australia since 1975 and provides services such as investment management, data analytics and custody to superannuation funds, banks, asset managers and government bodies.