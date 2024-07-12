Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 2,530 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)





Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,411 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

