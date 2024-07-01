Nia Long Shares Money Moves to Her Sons

Nia Long has taken on the role of a financial manager for her two sons.

During the American Black Film Festival, she shared her financial strategies in a discussion with Ally Bank. In the panel titled “Money and Mindfulness: A Conversation with Nia Long,” she revealed some of her saving tactics.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 27: Actress Nia Long attends a career retrospective for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations at SAG-AFTRA Foundation on June 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

“One of the things is [that] I started saving for my children before I became a mother,” Long stated. “I took $3,000 and just put [it] in this account. I was like, ‘I’m never touching that.’ And it allowed me to get my son through NYU without any student loans. I’m so proud. It makes me cry because we did it. Yes, we did it. And it was a plan. If you put that plan into action and you don’t waver from your ultimate goal, God will show you the way to get there. You just have to trust the process.”

Passing on Financial Literacy

Long also shared her son’s post-college plans and the financial concerns surrounding the next step.

“So in four years, anybody in here looking for a young lawyer [or] attorney, he’s going to be a good one,” Long said. “He needs a job to pay me back. You’ve got to draw the line where you don’t tamper with the hustle because in that hustle is that little bit of gangster that makes us make a difference.”

Long’s net worth is estimated to be around $6 million, according to various reports. Beyond her acting career, Long has also ventured into production, further expanding her influence and financial portfolio in the entertainment industry.

Following her breakup with NBA Houston Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka, Long receives child support from her ex, helping to further secure her younger son financial futures. The former couple share joint custody of their 12-year-old son, Kez. According to The Blast, Udoka, 46, pays Long, 53, $32,500 in monthly child support. The terms of the settlement are designed to comprehensively cover the children’s needs, including education, health care, and extracurricular activities.