NFL Week 15 parlay: Let’s make some money

The 3-team parlay in Week 14 blew up on the very first game last weekend, as the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) couldn’t hold a late lead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) and lost 29-25. The Falcons, who closed as 1-point favorites, led 25-22 after a TD and 2-point conversion with 3:23 to go, but Bucs QB Baker Mayfield hit TE Cade Otton for an 11-yard TD with :31 left to sink our 3-teamer.

The Los Angeles Rams (6-7) held up their end of the bargain, covering as 7.5-point underdogs in a 37-31 overtime loss at the Baltimore Ravens (10-3). L.A. played well enough to win this game outright.

The Cleveland Browns (8-5) narrowly escaped against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5), winning 31-27. I gave out the pick with the Browns as 3-point favorites, while the line closed at Cleveland -2. The thinking was to pick against the Jaguars with QB Trevor Lawrence nursing a high-ankle sprain. He actually gutted it out and played, but Cleveland still won and covered.

In my bonus game, the pick of the Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) seemed to grab the miracle win and finish against the visiting Buffalo Bills (7-6) on a TE Travis Kelce lateral back to a WR Kadarius Toney for a potential game-winning TD. However, Toney was flagged for lining up in the neutral zone and the play was washed away. The Bills ended up hanging on for a 20-17 win as 1-point underdogs.

Now, it’s time to focus on the new week. After looking at FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL Week 15 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.

NFL Week 15: Let’s make some money parlay

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 11:50 a.m. ET. All games Sunday and ET unless noted.

Leg 1: COLTS -1.5 (-105) vs. Steelers – Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)

We’ll start our 3-team parlay with 1 of the 3 Saturday games.

The Steelers (7-6) are skidding, dropping the past 2 games and 3 of the past 4. The offense has been a train wreck lately. Backup QB Mitch Trubisky will make his 2nd straight start in place of the injured Kenny Pickett, but he’ll be on a short leash.

Pittsburgh lost 21-18 in the Week 14 Thursday game as a 5.5-point home favorite to the abysmal New England Patriots (3-10). Pittsburgh has lost outright in its past 2 home games — it was a 6-point favorite in a 24-10 loss in Week 13 to the Arizona Cardinals (3-10). The Steelers offense has cobbled together just 13.5 points per game (PPG) across the past 4 outings, going 1-3 against the spread (ATS) during the span.

Despite losing 34-14 last week as a 2.5-point underdog at the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6), Indianapolis is 4-1 straight up (SU) and 4-1 ATS in its past 5 games. Only 1 of those was at home, a 27-20 win as a 2.5-point favorite against Tampa Bay in Week 12. Indy will cover Saturday in its return home.

Leg 2: FALCONS -3 (-105) at Panthers – 1 p.m. (FOX)

The Falcons (6-7) hit the road still tied for first-place in the ugly NFC South despite last week’s late collapse to the Bucs. The Panthers (1-12), already on their 2nd coach of the season, were the 1st team eliminated from playoff contention. In even worse news, while Carolina’s on pace to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it will go to the Chicago Bears because of the QB Bryce Young deal. Ouch.

The Falcons took care of the Panthers 24-10 in Week 1 in Atlanta as 3.5-point favorites. Before the Tampa Bay loss, Atlanta won 2 in a row, including a 13-8 victory and cover as a 2.5-point favorite in its most recent road game against the defensive-minded New York Jets (5-8).

The Panthers were worked over as 5.5-pint underdogs in a 28-6 loss at New Orleans (6-7) last Sunday. The Carolina offense hasn’t scored more than 18 points in 7 consecutive outings. It’s a big reason Frank Reich was canned as coach, although not much has changed since the move to interim coach Chris Tabor.

Atlanta is 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS in the past 10 head-to-head meetings vs. Carolina, including wins in 4 of past 5 trips to Charlotte.

Leg 3: RAMS -6.5 (-110) vs. Commanders – 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles was stunned in OT on a punt return for TD in Baltimore, a game the Rams led 28-23 with 4:41 to go. The good news is the Rams are back home, under a roof and out of the elements.

Rams RB Kyren Williams went for 114 rushing yards, which is no easy feat against the Ravens D. Since he returned from injury, this Rams offense has a new dimension and has scored 31 or more points in each of the previous 3 outings. More importantly, for our purposes, the Rams are 3-0 ATS in that stretch, too.

Washington (4-9) is on a 4-game skid and has lost 9 of 11 after starting the season 2-0. The Commanders are coming off a bye, so that’s a slight concern as they should be well rested and raring to go. However, prior to the week off, the offense only averaged 14.7 PPG in its last 3 games, while the defense had allowed 31 or more points, including 45 apiece in in each of the past 2 showings. That has to have the Rams offense licking its chops.

Parlay payout: Bet $10 to profit $62.77 (payout = $72.77).

Leg 4-*: BROWNS -3 (-110) vs. Bears – 1 p.m. (FOX)

*-If you want to add a 4th play to this parlay.

The Browns are in position for a Wild Card in the AFC, but they cannot take their foot off the gas. The offense has been adequate with veteran QB Joe Flacco getting the start in the past 2 games.

Cleveland, which is 5-2 ATS in the its past 7 games, topped Jacksonville last Sunday for Flacco’s 1st win with the Browns. Cleveland has won 4 of the past 6 games and has covered 4 straight at home — victories over the Jags and rival Steelers, a 27-0 shutout of the Cardinals and an upset as an 8.5-point dog against the red-hot San Francisco 49ers (10-3).

The Bears (5-8) picked up a dominant 28-13 win as 3-point home underdogs over the Detroit Lions (9-4) last week. Chicago is 3-1 SU in its last 4 games and 4-0-1 ATS in the previous 5 outings. Despite being outside of the NFC playoff picture, the Bears aren’t waving the white flag, so this will be a nail-biter to the end.

Still, the Browns have been money at home, going 6-1 ATS, so bank on them.

Parlay payout: Bet $10 to profit $128.93 (payout = $138.93).

