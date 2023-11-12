A new Xbox Game Pass feature that subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have been calling for has finally been added and it could save you lots of money. If you’re an Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you will know Microsoft does an excellent job of highlighting, and even promoting, the Xbox games and PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass. What it doesn’t do is do a good job spotlighting when games are leaving, for obvious reasons. However, it’s important to know when games are leaving not only so you play them before they gone but prepare for life after they are gone. If you want to continue to play something after it leaves Xbox Game Pass, you’re going to want to buy it while it is part of the Xbox Game Pass library so you can get the subscriber-exclusive 20 percent discount you get for buying games available with Xbox Game Pass. To this end, Microsoft is helping you do this.

Somewhat quietly, Xbox has added a new feature that will remind you, on your console, that games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon. Your console does this by providing you an alert screen with a link to the digital storefront listing for the game so you can buy it with the aforementioned discount.

Obviously, this is not only going to save you lots of money, but it’s going to ease any anxiety about tracking what games are and aren’t leaving the subscription service. As for the discount, it may not sound like much, but 20 percent off a $70 AAA game, for example, is a $16 discount that makes the game $54 rather $70. So, it adds up.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to customize the alerts. For example, you can’t — seemingly — turn off notifications or limit them to once per game or limit them to select games. To this end, it will be interesting how Xbox handles getting the information out there but not overwhelming users.

