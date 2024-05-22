Taranga News

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Goffle Brook Park in Hawthorne, NJ on Thursday Oct. 26, 2023.

New Jersey residents can save money — and help our climate — at once


Interested in saving money on home energy bills? How about helping to fight climate change by reducing your carbon footprint? Or ensuring that the New Jersey communities most affected by environmental pollution get justice and help?

If so, the federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 may have something to offer you — and your larger community.

A recent panel discussion moderated by the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters highlighted the many ways funding through the Inflation Reduction Act can be accessed by low- and middle-income families, along with community groups, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and local governments.

“This is the biggest and boldest investment in our nation’s history — ever — that is taking action on climate change,” said Ed Potosnak, executive director of the NJ League of Conservation Voters. The law is projected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030, positioning the United States to meet climate goals while investing in the economy. 



Source link

Posted

in

by

Taranga News

Tags:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *