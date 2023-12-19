New Diamond Valley budget save town and residents money - HighRiverOnline.com

Now that Turner Valley and Black Diamond have been amalgamated, it’s time to see how the newly formed Diamond Valley’s budget stacks up.

Diamond Valley’s 2024 budget was passed on December 6 with some positives that residents will likely put in the win column.

“We as a council really wanted to look at the hard costs,” explains Diamond Valley Mayor Barry Crane. “We had a track record of the first year of amalgamation, albeit not refined, because we were still in transition of reducing staff, increasing staff, duplications, dealing with the overlaps. And so now we have a fresh budget that starts 2024.”

Due to the council’s diligence, the town was able to cut roughly $2 million from next year’s budget.

“And we still built into that five positions that we believe to be essential that were either reduced from people leaving previous positions or needed for increased service levels,” Crane says.

The first draft saw the 2024 budget be slightly over $16 million, but they got it down to $14.15 million for the final draft that got approved on December 6.

“Every organization starts off with asking for the moon,” explains Crane. “But what we had was we had two previous communities with clear budgets in prior years. So, those two budgets were then brought forward as a combined unit.”

From there they examined what the budget would look like once they eliminated all duplicates and redundancies and saw that they could save money.

Even with the decreased budget, Mayor Crane states that property taxes will not be raised in the new year.

“So, we have no property tax [increase] this year, and that’s absorbing the mass inflation that we’ve seen on the cost of living. It also gives a 2 per cent COLA [cost of living adjustment] for our employees.”

Council did have a concern about their utility rate review, though.

“Which identified some very dire situations when it comes to infrastructure replacement and how we’re going to achieve that,” explains Crane. “Presently we subsidize water and sewer rates by two and a half million dollars. So, we want to look at a user pay system that may capture that more accurately. That’s really the next year’s discussion for this council to finalize how that’s going to work and how that’s going to look.”

Crane added that they could easily subsidize it through taxes, or they could look at what really needs to happen to cover the cost in different ways.

Town Council will begin having discussions in February about those new cost recovery models for utilities.

Council encourages input from Diamond Valley residents in order to become an efficient and thriving community.

“This is only our first year, so people need to be patient and we need to do this together as a team and community.”

To learn more about the new budget, check out the Town Council meeting from Dec 6.

