New app aims to help save money and reduce food waste

Minister for Environment and Water

THE HON LEANNE LINARD MP

Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef

The new Saveful app is set to help Australian households make the most of their food leftovers to save money, time and the planet.

The Albanese and Palaszczuk Governments have partnered with Thankful for Farmers and celebrity chef Matt Moran to develop the app.

The app is available for free on Apple and Android devices from today (15 November).

Australians now have the power at their fingertips to save on their grocery bills and reduce food waste thanks to the new free app, Saveful.

The Albanese and Palaszczuk Governments have partnered with Thankful for Farmers and their Ambassador, celebrity chef Matt Moran to develop Saveful, an innovative new app that will help households reduce food waste and save money.

The free app will empower households to make meals with what’s in their kitchen through hundreds of flexible suggestions and access chef hacks, tips and tricks.

Users can access tailor-made recipes to make the most of what is on hand based on their specific taste, cooking skills and budget.

Households will also be able to track the positive impacts they are making in their homes and for the planet.

The app also educates users on where their food comes from, sharing testimonies from Australian growers and farmers who work hard to produce our food, fruits and vegetables.

The app launches today (15 November 2023) and is available on Apple and Android devices.

Quotes attributable to Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek:

“Australians throw away a staggering 7.6 million tonnes of food each year. A third of this comes from households costing them around $50 a week. Reducing this waste is great for the environment, and great for household budgets.

“There’s nothing tastier than a classic bubble and squeak or fried rice made with left over roast pork. Unless it’s a cold lamb sandwich with chutney, or a frittata made with roast veggies. Delicious.

“We know Australians want to do their part to reduce waste. It takes governments, industry and communities working together.

“We’re committed to halving food waste by 2030, and projects like this will arm people with the information they need to make a difference.

Quotes attributable to the Minister for the Environment and the Great Barrier Reef, Minister for Science and Minister for Multicultural Affairs Leanne Linard:

“The Palaszczuk Government is proud to have partnered with Thankful for Farmers and Matt Moran and provide $500,000 in funding to develop the Saveful app.

“The app is a tool everyone can use to avoid wasting food, thereby saving money and helping to protect our iconic natural environment.

“It delivers on actions in the Palaszczuk Government’s Organics Strategy 2022-2032 and its supporting Action Plan, delivering education and tools enabling Queenslanders to avoid wasting food, save money and reduce greenhouse emissions.

Quotes attributable to Thankful CEO, Kim McDonnell:

“We are thrilled to be launching Saveful and serving up all sorts of savings to Queenslanders. We thank the Queensland Government for their support.”

“As Australian households are feeling the pinch of rising living costs and looking for practical ways to reduce food waste, Saveful will deliver households with the practical tools and convenient solutions they crave.”

“From giving those brown avocados sitting on the bench a second life or giving last night’s leftovers a maker, Saveful will not only divert edible food away from the waste bin – it will also make the taste buds and wallets of Queensland households sing.”

Quotes attributable to Matt Moran:

“I am delighted to be launching Saveful with the Thankful team and the Queensland Government. Eating fresh, seasonal produce is better for us and our planet.

“A highly intuitive and motivating app, Saveful will reward and help households understand what is in season and ultimately make reducing waste easy, empowering, and fun for the whole family.

“It’s all about unleashing our food’s full potential, empowering Queenslanders to do more with less conveniently and helping households reduce food waste by taking something off the plate of busy families – not adding to it.

/Public Release. This material from the originating organization/author(s) might be of the point-in-time nature, and edited for clarity, style and length. Mirage.News does not take institutional positions or sides, and all views, positions, and conclusions expressed herein are solely those of the author(s).View in full here.