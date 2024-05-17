New Age | BTI to hold training on financial management

The Training Institute of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation will organise training on financial management scheduled to be held from May 26 to May 30.

According to internationally recognised modules, the training is designed for those who are working in industrial organisations or want to start a business, said a press release.

The course will provide training on proper money management techniques, investment decisions, obtaining bank loans, tax and VAT and financial compliance, added the press release.

The training course can be attended both physically and virtually. The course fee is fixed at Tk 1,500 for participants willing to attend in person and Tk 1,000 for online participants.

For details about the training course, candidates can contact the phone numbers: 01682-340942, 01847-306560.