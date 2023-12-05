Never Apologize for Wanting to Make Money Online | by Tim Denning | ILLUMINATION-Curated | Dec, 2023

And live life on your terms — without all the rules & permission slips from absolute pricks

Image Credit-Midjourney

“Money is evil.”

“Making money online is a pyramid scheme.”

“Those stupid bros selling courses are idiots.”

“Crypto is for morons and the FTX and Binance collapses will teach ‘em.”

These are all things people have written in the comments sections of my posts in the last year. At the start of this year, I invested $20,000 into one asset and today it’s worth over $100K.

It sounds like clickbait, magic, get-rich-quick…but it’s not. It happens, not because of intelligence, but because of the willingness to have an open mind and do deep research.

Making money on the internet is possible and too many people apologize for having this desire when they should embrace it.

If you think making money online is a scam or evil, then ask someone who’s done it and donated 6-figures to their favorite charity. The thrill you get is one of the best feelings in the world.

Now, tell me how giving 6 figures to charity is a scam? I’ll wait.

Why shouldn’t you earn a living online?

Why do you need to work a job forever? Why can’t you slowly transition from full-time work to a one-person business?

You can.

There’s no need to apologize for wanting more freedom. A job is level one in life. Making money online is level three. There’s no need to stay on beginner level forever.

No way of earning an income is worse than the other. They’re just different. Making money online allows you to create the rules and work to a schedule you create.

It’s not evil to have desires and work hard to get what you want. And working hard isn’t hustle culture — it’s a rule of the universe.

You only get out what you put in.

Sure, there are people in third-world countries who don’t have the same access to opportunities as you — like access to PayPal and Stripe. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t chase your goal.