Nebraska state treasurer closing Omaha unclaimed property office to save money

LINCOLN — Nebraska State Treasurer Tom Briese announced plans Monday to close an unclaimed property outreach office in Omaha this spring.

Briese said the move would save money without reducing service to people claiming unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks and other unclaimed property.

“Thanks to technology and top-notch staff, my office will be able to provide the same level of service at a more fiscally efficient cost to taxpayers,” he said. “I aim to be a good steward of taxpayer money, and this closure reflects this commitment.”















Former Treasurer John Murante opened the office at 111 S. 181st St. in 2019. He said he wanted an office in Omaha because 45% of unclaimed property with a value of more than $25 is owed to residents of the state’s largest city.

Critics questioned the value of the office, which opened without public notice and lacked signs or other indications it was open to the public. Critics suggested the office might be more about letting Omaha-area workers, like the former treasurer, avoid the drive to the treasurer’s State Capitol office in Lincoln.

The office opened to the public several months after a World-Herald story drew attention to the little-known space. The Omaha location now has signs outside and inside the building and the office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The cost to lease the Omaha space started at $58,700 the first year and had increased to $66,000 a year now. The Treasurer’s Office had a 10-year lease, but spokesman Charles Isom said state officials negotiated an early end to the lease.

Gov. Jim Pillen named Briese, a former state senator from Albion, to be state treasurer in October. He replaced Murante, who stepped down in September to take a job as director of the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement Systems agency.

Briese said the final day for the outreach office will be announced early next year. Staff at that location will be transferred elsewhere. People wanting to find out if they have unclaimed property can search www.NebraskaLostCash.gov or call 877-572-9688.

In 2022, the Treasurer’s Office returned more than $18.2 million to people and entities and paid out on more than 13,000 claims. So far this year, the office has returned $14,303,852 on more than 19,000 claims.



