Nearly 200% increase in young adults seeking credit counseling amid soaring debt

“Gen Z consumers have seen their finances significantly impacted by the pandemic and its aftermath, even more so than the challenges faced by Millennials as a result of the Global Financial Crisis,” Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, said in a news release. “This likely has played a key role in the shifting priorities of Gen Z consumers, both in the types of credit they are seeking, and the way they are using that credit once they gain access to it.”