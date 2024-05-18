Taranga News

Nearly 200% increase in young adults seeking credit counseling amid soaring debt


FILE – People shop at a retail shoe store in Manhattan on Jan. 5, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(TND) —

Young adults are increasingly digging a hole of credit card debt.

Money Management International, one of the country’s largest nonprofit credit counseling organizations, is seeing an increase in people 18-29 seeking its help.



Source link

Posted

in

by

Taranga News

Tags:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *