NC Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots up to $830M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week, a North Carolinian may find out they became a millionaire.

The state’s Powerball jackpot currently stands at $435 million, which would equal about $204.8 million in cash if won. The drawing happens Wednesday at 10:59 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

When it comes to North Carolina’s Mega Millions, that jackpot is up to $395 million, which would be worth about $188.2 million in cash if won. That drawing happens Friday at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Powerball or Mega Millions player in North Carolina with two life-changing prizes up for grabs this week,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said. “Good luck to all North Carolinians going for the big jackpots.”

Though those jackpots are climbing, there are a couple notable recent wins from Monday’s Powerball drawing. A person won $150,000 in New Bern on a lucky $3 Power Play. Another player bought an online $2 ticket in Creedmoor and won $50,000.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

