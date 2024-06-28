NBN prices rise on Monday – these 5 deals can save you money

June 28, 2024
NBN prices are going to be increasing from July 2 due to NBN Co increasing its wholesale charges to internet service providers (ISPs). The wholesale cost for the majority of residential services is only going up by around AU$2.50p/m (business and enterprise NBN services may see a larger increase of around AU$20 – AU$25p/m) but this means the cost to you will increase by around AU$5p/m. 

You can beat the price rise – at least for the first 6 months — as the majority of NBN providers offer introductory discounts that will have to be honoured, despite the increases arriving in just a few days. 



