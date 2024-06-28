NBN prices rise on Monday – these 5 deals can save you money

NBN prices are going to be increasing from July 2 due to NBN Co increasing its wholesale charges to internet service providers (ISPs). The wholesale cost for the majority of residential services is only going up by around AU$2.50p/m (business and enterprise NBN services may see a larger increase of around AU$20 – AU$25p/m) but this means the cost to you will increase by around AU$5p/m.

You can beat the price rise – at least for the first 6 months — as the majority of NBN providers offer introductory discounts that will have to be honoured, despite the increases arriving in just a few days.

If you feel you’re paying too much for your home broadband service — or you’re interested in finding what other deals are around — then you only have a few days left to switch and lock in a better price before these increases come into effect. The good news is, that not only can it be easy to switch NBN providers, but the current EOFY sales mean there are some great offers to be found.

We’ve picked out our favourite plan for each NBN speed tier. Some plans might not necessarily be the outright cheapest, but we feel they offer the best overall value – and they’re certainly on the wrong end of expensive.

NBN 25

NBN 50

NBN 100

NBN 250

NBN 1000

If you want to shop around further, then you can view the current most popular NBN plans in Australia in the widget below.