Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much will the winner make in 2024?

July 3, 2024
Hot Dog Eating Contest


The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has developed into a storied Fourth of July tradition thanks to titans of food like Takeru Kobayashi, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

While Chestnut has been the most notable eater for the last decade-plus, his reign atop the Hot Dog Contest leaderboard will come to an end in 2024. His new sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods will prevent him from participating in the contest, which will open the door for a new contender to emerge.

Geoffrey Esper — a four-time strawberry shortcake-eating champion — may emerge as the top dog in the men’s competition. It will be interesting to see if he can out-eat Sudo, who has scarfed down an average of 40 dogs per year in her last two showings.

The glory for the likes of Esper and Sudo won’t just come in the form of a mustard belt. Winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest also comes with a five-figure cash prize. That should provide plenty of motivation to deal with the indigestion caused by downing dozens of dogs over a 10-minute span.

Here’s what to know about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest prize money and purse in 2024.

MORE: Why Joey Chestnut is banned from hot dog eating contest due to contract with Impossible Foods

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

The top five places at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are paid out, in both the men’s and women’s competitions. The winner of each gets $10,000 as part of a $40,000 purse that has traditionally been distributed as such:

  • First place: $10,000
  • Second place: $5,000
  • Third place: $2,500
  • Fourth place: $1,500
  • Fifth place: $1,000

The winner of the men’s division receives the famed mustard belt while the women’s side receives the pink mustard belt.

The men’s contest will have a new winner in 2024, as Joey Chestnut won’t be competing in it for the first time since 2005. The last non-Chestnut competitor to win the Hot Dog Eating Contest was Matt Stonie in 2015.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo will aim for her third consecutive win and ninth in the last 10 contests.

MORE: Official rules of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, explained

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest past winners

Chestnut owns the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest record having eaten 76 hot dogs in 2021. His pace fell in the next two seasons to 63 and 62, thanks in part to hot weather and, yes, injuries.

Chestnut’s streak of eight consecutive titles will come to an end in 2024, as he won’t participate in the contest because of his endorsement deal with Impossible Foods. Sudo will try to win her 10th title in the last 11 years; the only year she didn’t win came when she sat out the 2021 contest while pregnant.

Below are the contest winners dating to 1997.

Year Winner Hot dogs eaten Time
2023 men’s Joey Chestnut 62 10 mins.
2023 women’s Miki Sudo 39.5  
2022 men’s Joey Chestnut 63 10 mins.
2022 women’s Miki Sudo 40  
2021 men’s Joey Chestnut 76 10 mins.
2021 women’s Michelle Lesco 30.75  
2020 men’s Joey Chestnut 75 10 mins.
2020 women’s Miki Sudo 48.5
2019 men’s Joey Chestnut 71 10 mins.
2019 women’s Miki Sudo 31
2018 men’s Joey Chestnut 74 10 mins.
2018 women’s Miki Sudo 37
2017 men’s Joey Chestnut 72 10 mins.
2017 women’s Miki Sudo 41
2016 men’s Joey Chestnut 70 10 mins.
2016 women’s Miki Sudo 38.5
2015 men’s Matt Stonie 62 10 mins.
2015 women’s Miki Sudo 38
2014 men’s Joey Chestnut 61 10 mins.
2014 women’s Miki Sudo 34
2013 men’s Joey Chestnut 69 10 mins.
2013 women’s Sonya Thomas 36.75
2012 men’s Joey Chestnut 68 10 mins.
2012 women’s Sonya Thomas 45
2011 men’s Joey Chestnut 62 10 mins.
2011 women’s Sonya Thomas 40
2010 Joey Chestnut 54 10 mins.
2009 Joey Chestnut 68 10 mins.
2008 Joey Chestnut 59 10 mins.
2007 Joey Chestnut 66 12 mins.
2006 Takeru Kobayashi 53.75 12 mins.
2005 Takeru Kobayashi 49 12 mins.
2004 Takeru Kobayashi 53.5 12 mins.
2003 Takeru Kobayashi 44.5 12 mins.
2002 Takeru Kobayashi 50.5 12 mins.
2001 Takeru Kobayashi 50 12 mins
2000 Kazutoyo Arai 25 12 mins.
1999 Steve Keiner 21.5 12 mins.
1998 Hirofumi Nakajima 19 12 mins.
1997 Hirofumi Nakajima 24.5 12 mins.



