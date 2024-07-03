Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money: How much will the winner make in 2024?

The Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest has developed into a storied Fourth of July tradition thanks to titans of food like Takeru Kobayashi, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo.

While Chestnut has been the most notable eater for the last decade-plus, his reign atop the Hot Dog Contest leaderboard will come to an end in 2024. His new sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods will prevent him from participating in the contest, which will open the door for a new contender to emerge.

Geoffrey Esper — a four-time strawberry shortcake-eating champion — may emerge as the top dog in the men’s competition. It will be interesting to see if he can out-eat Sudo, who has scarfed down an average of 40 dogs per year in her last two showings.

The glory for the likes of Esper and Sudo won’t just come in the form of a mustard belt. Winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest also comes with a five-figure cash prize. That should provide plenty of motivation to deal with the indigestion caused by downing dozens of dogs over a 10-minute span.

Here’s what to know about the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest prize money and purse in 2024.

MORE: Why Joey Chestnut is banned from hot dog eating contest due to contract with Impossible Foods

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest prize money

The top five places at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest are paid out, in both the men’s and women’s competitions. The winner of each gets $10,000 as part of a $40,000 purse that has traditionally been distributed as such:

First place : $10,000

: $10,000 Second place : $5,000

: $5,000 Third place : $2,500

: $2,500 Fourth place : $1,500

: $1,500 Fifth place: $1,000

The winner of the men’s division receives the famed mustard belt while the women’s side receives the pink mustard belt.

The men’s contest will have a new winner in 2024, as Joey Chestnut won’t be competing in it for the first time since 2005. The last non-Chestnut competitor to win the Hot Dog Eating Contest was Matt Stonie in 2015.

On the women’s side, Miki Sudo will aim for her third consecutive win and ninth in the last 10 contests.

MORE: Official rules of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, explained

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest past winners

Chestnut owns the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest record having eaten 76 hot dogs in 2021. His pace fell in the next two seasons to 63 and 62, thanks in part to hot weather and, yes, injuries.

Chestnut’s streak of eight consecutive titles will come to an end in 2024, as he won’t participate in the contest because of his endorsement deal with Impossible Foods. Sudo will try to win her 10th title in the last 11 years; the only year she didn’t win came when she sat out the 2021 contest while pregnant.

Below are the contest winners dating to 1997.