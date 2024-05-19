NASCAR All-Star prize money: How much will the winning driver make for 2024 race?

Just about every race in NASCAR contributes toward earning Cup Series points. That’s not the case for the All-Star Race.
Drivers get to take a weekend off from worrying about their standing in that year’s field and focus just on driving the track in North Wilkesboro.
But drivers won’t be taking the weekend off entirely. There is still a lot on the line — namely, a lot of cash. The All-Star Race has a hefty payout for the driver who comes away with the victory.
Kyle Larson has been dominant in the All-Star Race over the years, having won it three times (2019, 2021, and 2023). Last year’s event was the first time it was held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and it will return there for another year in 2024.
Here’s everything you need to know about the earnings for drivers at the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race.
MORE: NASCAR All-Star lineup, starting order, pole position
How much money does a driver get for winning the All-Star Race?
Prize money: $1 million
Prize money in major sporting events has tended to go up over the years. That has not been the case for the NASCAR All-Star race.
For the past 21 years, the prize money has remained at $1 million for the winner. It will be the case again in 2024.
Inflation has had an impact on the value of the prize money over the years. The first time drivers won $1 million, in 2003, it had the spending power of just over $1.7 million in 2024 dollars. Looking back, $1 million in 2024 has the same buying power as $585,237 in 2003.
List of All-Star Race past winners
|Year
|Car
|Winner
|Owner
|1985
|11
|Darrell Waltrip
|Junior Johnson & Associates
|1986
|9
|Bill Elliott
|Melling Racing
|1987
|3
|Dale Earnhardt
|Richard Childress Racing
|1988
|11
|Terry Labonte
|Junior Johnson & Associates (2)
|1989
|27
|Rusty Wallace
|Blue Max Racing
|1990
|3
|Dale Earnhardt (2)
|Richard Childress Racing (2)
|1991
|28
|Davey Allison
|Robert Yates Racing
|1992
|28
|Davey Allison (2)
|Robert Yates Racing (2)
|1993
|3
|Dale Earnhardt (3)
|Richard Childress Racing (3)
|1994
|7
|Geoffrey Bodine
|Geoff Bodine Racing
|1995
|24
|Jeff Gordon
|Hendrick Motorsports
|1996
|21
|Michael Waltrip
|Wood Brothers Racing
|1997
|24
|Jeff Gordon
|Hendrick Motorsports (2)
|1998
|6
|Mark Martin
|Roush Fenway Racing
|1999
|5
|Terry Labonte (2)
|Hendrick Motorsports (3)
|2000
|8
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Dale Earnhardt Inc.
|2001
|24
|Jeff Gordon (3)
|Hendrick Motorsports (4)
|2002
|12
|Ryan Newman
|Penske Racing
|2003
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports (5)
|2004
|17
|Matt Kenseth
|Roush Fenway Racing (2)
|2005
|6
|Mark Martin (2)
|Roush Fenway Racing (3)
|2006
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports (6)
|2007
|29
|Kevin Harvick
|Richard Childress Racing (4)
|2008
|9
|Kasey Kahne
|Gillett Evernham Motorsports
|2009
|14
|Tony Stewart
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2010
|2
|Kurt Busch
|Penske Racing (2)
|2011
|99
|Carl Edwards
|Roush Fenway Racing (4)
|2012
|48
|Jimmie Johnson (3)
|Hendrick Motorsports (7)
|2013
|48
|Jimmie Johnson (4)
|Hendrick Motorsports (8)
|2014
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chip Ganassi Racing (1)
|2015
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|2016
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske (3)
|2017
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing (2)
|2018
|4
|Kevin Harvick (2)
|Stewart-Haas Racing (2)
|2019
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing (2)
|2020
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports (9)
|2021
|5
|Kyle Larson (2)
|Hendrick Motorsports (10)
|2022
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske (4)
|2023
|5
|Kyle Larson (3)
|Hendrick Motorsports (11)
Leave a Reply