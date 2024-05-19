Taranga News

Kyle Larson with North Wilkesboro trophy

NASCAR All-Star prize money: How much will the winning driver make for 2024 race?


Just about every race in NASCAR contributes toward earning Cup Series points. That’s not the case for the All-Star Race.

Drivers get to take a weekend off from worrying about their standing in that year’s field and focus just on driving the track in North Wilkesboro.

But drivers won’t be taking the weekend off entirely. There is still a lot on the line — namely, a lot of cash. The All-Star Race has a hefty payout for the driver who comes away with the victory.

Kyle Larson has been dominant in the All-Star Race over the years, having won it three times (2019, 2021, and 2023). Last year’s event was the first time it was held at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and it will return there for another year in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the earnings for drivers at the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race.

MORE: NASCAR All-Star lineup, starting order, pole position

How much money does a driver get for winning the All-Star Race?

Prize money: $1 million

Prize money in major sporting events has tended to go up over the years. That has not been the case for the NASCAR All-Star race.

For the past 21 years, the prize money has remained at $1 million for the winner. It will be the case again in 2024.

Inflation has had an impact on the value of the prize money over the years. The first time drivers won $1 million, in 2003, it had the spending power of just over $1.7 million in 2024 dollars. Looking back, $1 million in 2024 has the same buying power as $585,237 in 2003.

List of All-Star Race past winners

Year Car Winner Owner
1985 11 Darrell Waltrip Junior Johnson & Associates
1986 9 Bill Elliott Melling Racing
1987 3 Dale Earnhardt Richard Childress Racing
1988 11 Terry Labonte Junior Johnson & Associates (2)
1989 27 Rusty Wallace Blue Max Racing
1990 3 Dale Earnhardt (2) Richard Childress Racing (2)
1991 28 Davey Allison Robert Yates Racing
1992 28 Davey Allison (2) Robert Yates Racing (2)
1993 3 Dale Earnhardt (3) Richard Childress Racing (3)
1994 7 Geoffrey Bodine Geoff Bodine Racing
1995 24 Jeff Gordon Hendrick Motorsports
1996 21 Michael Waltrip Wood Brothers Racing
1997 24 Jeff Gordon Hendrick Motorsports (2)
1998 6 Mark Martin Roush Fenway Racing
1999 5 Terry Labonte (2) Hendrick Motorsports (3)
2000 8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Inc.
2001 24 Jeff Gordon (3) Hendrick Motorsports (4)
2002 12 Ryan Newman Penske Racing
2003 48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports (5)
2004 17 Matt Kenseth Roush Fenway Racing (2)
2005 6 Mark Martin (2) Roush Fenway Racing (3)
2006 48 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports (6)
2007 29 Kevin Harvick Richard Childress Racing (4)
2008 9 Kasey Kahne Gillett Evernham Motorsports
2009 14 Tony Stewart Stewart-Haas Racing
2010 2 Kurt Busch Penske Racing (2)
2011 99 Carl Edwards Roush Fenway Racing (4)
2012 48 Jimmie Johnson (3) Hendrick Motorsports (7)
2013 48 Jimmie Johnson (4) Hendrick Motorsports (8)
2014 1 Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing (1)
2015 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
2016 22 Joey Logano Team Penske (3)
2017 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing (2)
2018 4 Kevin Harvick (2) Stewart-Haas Racing (2)
2019 42 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing (2)
2020 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports (9)
2021 5 Kyle Larson (2) Hendrick Motorsports (10)
2022 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske (4)
2023 5 Kyle Larson (3) Hendrick Motorsports (11)



Source link

Posted

in

by

Taranga News

Tags:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *