December 15, 2023
NAB and Jarden Wealth to launch New Zealand wealth & asset management business


National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) and Jarden Wealth and Asset Management Holdings Limited (Jarden Wealth) have agreed to combine their New Zealand wealth advice and asset management businesses into a newly formed entity in which NAB, Jarden Wealth and Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) will be the shareholders (Proposed Transaction).

The Proposed Transaction will bring together NAB’s JBWere New Zealand and BNZ Investment Services Limited businesses, together with Jarden Wealth and Harbour Asset Management to create a leading advice and asset management business for clients in New Zealand.

Under the Proposed Transaction, NAB and Jarden Wealth will each receive a cash payment along with a retained shareholding of 45% and 20% respectively. PEP will acquire a 35% stake, with its investment used to fund the payments to NAB and Jarden. The new entity will be called FirstCape.

NAB Executive Private Wealth and CEO JBWere Michael Saadie said: “We’re pleased JBWere New Zealand will be part of a leading asset management and wealth advisory business. At the same time, we are committed to continuing to grow our JBWere business in Australia, which is a critical part of NAB’s integrated High Net Worth offering.”

The ASX statement can be found here.

 



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

How much does it cost to run the best electric cars?

How much does it cost to run the best electric cars?

December 15, 2023
Divyanshi Sharma

Elon Musk is soon going to allow you to send money, make payments on X

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

Two Dutch cities start selling legal cannabis amid pilot program

Two Dutch cities start selling legal cannabis amid pilot program

December 15, 2023
There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here's what this means for your finances.

There may be a cut in interest rates soon. Here’s what this means for your finances.

December 15, 2023
Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

Ofgem plans to add £16 to energy bills to help suppliers recover £3 billion in bad debts

December 15, 2023
NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

NFT gaming token explosion: Apmax and Bloodloop are leading the way – Cryptosaurus

December 15, 2023
The next big crypto to buy in 2024

The next big crypto to buy in 2024

December 15, 2023
Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

Nine breakthroughs for climate and nature in 2023 you may have missed

December 15, 2023