My financial adviser charges advisory, manager and platform fees — and the total fee is 1.15%. Is this even normal?

Question: How can I tell if these fees are normal? Does anything stand out to you? What else should I ask the adviser to provide me with?

Annual advisory fee rate: 0.85%

Annual manager fee rate: 0.13%

Annual platform fee rate: 0.17%

Annual financial planning fee rate: 0%

Total annual asset-based fee: 1.15%

Answer: Let’s break down what each of the fees you’re paying means and then determine if they’re reasonable. Then we’ll explore whether it’s worth searching for a new financial adviser. (You can use this free tool to get matched with an adviser who might meet your needs).

While the numbers you’ve provided didn’t raise eyebrows with the experts we spoke to, that doesn’t mean you can’t do better.

“What this looks like to me is the advisory fee rate of 0.85% is what the financial adviser is charging for his services. The annual management fee of 0.13% is a separate portfolio manager that they farm the account management out to. That could be a third party company or it could be a portfolio manager within their own firm. The platform fee of 0.17% is just what it sounds like, a platform fee to use that custodian’s service and hold your account,” says certified financial planner Joe Favorito at Landmark Wealth Management.

The sum total of 1.17% is not unusual by industry standards, but Favorito says you can do better and to watch out for other fees still. “Most advisers are somewhere between 1% and 1.50%, but it’s important to note that this fee is not inclusive of product fees. That means if the adviser is using mutual funds or ETFs, they have their own individual expenses in addition.”

Certified financial planner Jim Hemphill at TGS Financial Advisors sees “problem here at all. The 0.85% is a competitive rate, unless you have a $10 million-plus portfolio. The manager fee is competitive and my guess is this is a no-load mutual fund or an ETF and the adviser is paying attention to costs, which is good. The platform fee is almost certainly how … the broker-dealer gets paid and the all-in fee is reasonable for competent fee-based service,” says Hemphill.

What other information should the financial adviser provide?

It’s great that you’ve been provided with such a detailed breakdown of fees, but you probably need even more information to assess whether the fee is worth it to you.

First, ask for details “on what services are being delivered by your adviser — money management only or wealth management? Annual money management rates typically start at 0.75% to 1% and go lower with more total assets under management (AUM). Wealth management rates can start at 1% to 1.25% and should trend lower the more assets under management,” says certified financial planner Bruce Primeau at Summit Wealth Advocates.

Ask about how they are investing and how that’s going. “How have they performed against the benchmark they are tracking? Are they only investing in one area of the market, such as large-cap growth stocks? If so, you may not be well diversified and this should be considered, especially before investing in a Separately Managed Account (SMA), which is not managed by the financial adviser and is typically outsourced to a third-party money manager,” says certified financial planner Ryan Haiss at Flynn Zito Capital Management. If the adviser is not managing the money themselves, Haiss says you’ll want to make sure they’re providing other services such as comprehensive financial planning.

Find out if your adviser is a fiduciary, which will help ensure what they’re recommending is what’s in your best interest, versus what might maximize their commission. “Find out what they’re incorporating in your portfolio. Are they using high-cost funds that will chip away at your growth, are those funds also paying the adviser a share of the underlying fees, are they going to recommend products you don’t need, are they being tax efficient,” says Marianela Collado, certified financial planner at Tobias Financial Advisors.

Finally, if you haven’t asked your adviser these 15 questions, do it now.

Should you get a new financial adviser?

If your adviser isn’t a fiduciary, if you don’t communicate well together or if any other issues come up, it may be worth seeking a new adviser. Most will give you a one-time consultation for free where you can ask questions and see if working together is a good fit.

You might also consider, rather than an assets-under-management (AUM0 arrangement, an hourly or one-time-financial-plan arrangement. “There are a rising number of CFP professionals that are advice-only meaning they can only charge for advice and do not take over your accounts. They may charge by the hour, by the project or on a monthly subscription basis, but this way you can pay them when you need them,” says Bri Conn, investment adviser representative of Childfree Wealth and co-host of the Childfree Wealth Podcast.

To find a fiduciary adviser, visit the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors (NAPFA), the CFP Board’s Let’s Make a Plan site or the Fee-Only Network.