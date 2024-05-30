My CD Is About to Mature. What Should I Do With the Money?

Your certificate of deposit is reaching the end of its term, which means the money in it will soon be yours to use as you please. But what’s the best way to use it?

That depends on several factors, including how your bank handles maturing CDs, where interest rates stand and your savings goals. Here’s what you need to know to determine the right choice for your money.

What happens when a CD matures

Your CD matures at the end of your agreed-upon term. Terms vary from bank to bank, but common CD terms range from three months to five years.

When a CD matures, your money and the interest accrued are yours to use as you please. Most banks have a grace period — typically seven to 10 days after the CD’s maturity date — to allow you to decide what to do with your money.

If you don’t withdraw your funds before the grace period is up, your bank may automatically renew your CD or roll over your money into another certificate of deposit with the same term or a similar term. This new CD’s annual percentage yield, or APY, will be the bank’s current rate, which could be lower or higher than your current CD’s rate.

Alternatively, you may automatically receive a check for your CD balance in the mail. Different banks and credit unions handle things differently, so read your CD’s terms and conditions to see what will happen to your money if you don’t take action after it matures.

What you can do with your money when your CD matures

When your CD reaches its maturity date, you have several options for your money.

Roll it over into a new CD

If you decide to put your money into a new certificate of deposit, remember that interest rates will likely be different than they were when you opened the original CD. CD rates are steady for now, so if your account is maturing soon, this could be both the simplest and best option. With the future of rates unclear, locking in a high APY now could protect your earnings from future rate drops.

Bear in mind that your current bank and CD term may not be the best fit for your current needs. Rates can vary significantly from bank to bank and term to term, so take the time to compare rates to find the best one for your savings timeline.

If your CD has auto-renewal, your funds will automatically roll over into a new CD when your existing CD matures unless you take action within the grace period. The renewed CD usually has the same term as before, but with the current interest rate.

Withdraw it and use it

You can also withdraw your money and the interest accrued and use it for whatever you like when the CD matures. For example, if you’ve been saving for a specific expense like a wedding or a down payment on a house, you may choose this route.

Withdraw it and put it in a different account

If you want to keep saving your money and accruing interest, but a certificate of deposit no longer fits your needs, you can withdraw your funds and put them into another type of savings account. Each savings strategy has advantages and disadvantages, so consider which option will work best for your financial situation.

High-yield savings account: High-yield savings accounts are savings accounts that earn significantly higher APYs than traditional savings accounts. Unlike CDs, they allow you to withdraw funds without penalty at any time, as long as you mind any monthly withdrawal limits. However, high-yield savings account rates are variable, so your APY could go up or down without notice. Additionally, many high-yield savings accounts are offered by online banks that don’t have physical branches and may not provide ATM cards. So, you’ll need to be comfortable managing your money digitally.

Money market account: A money market account also typically has a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts. It also comes with check-writing privileges and debit card access, like a checking account. There are no fees for accessing your money in an MMA, barring any monthly withdrawal limits. However, MMA rates are variable, so it's hard to know how much interest you'll accrue. And MMAs often have higher initial deposit and minimum balance requirements than high-yield savings accounts.

A money market account also typically has a higher interest rate than traditional savings accounts. It also comes with check-writing privileges and debit card access, like a checking account. There are no fees for accessing your money in an MMA, barring any monthly withdrawal limits. However, MMA rates are variable, so it’s hard to know how much interest you’ll accrue. And MMAs often have higher initial deposit and minimum balance requirements than high-yield savings accounts. I bond: Like CDs, I bonds offer a fixed interest rate. But they also have a variable rate that’s adjusted for inflation, which protects your purchasing power. You must keep your money in the I bond for at least 12 months, but if you access it before five years, you’ll lose the previous three months of interest. Additionally, I bond earnings are exempt from federal income tax. Savings account and MMA earnings aren’t.

Withdraw it and create a CD ladder

If you want to optimize your earnings and ensure regular access to your money, consider setting up a CD ladder. With this strategy, you invest your money in multiple CDs with different terms. When one CD matures, you can withdraw the funds or reinvest them in a new CD. Having multiple CDs maturing at different times gives you more flexibility with your money while allowing you to take advantage of the best interest rates.

Should you roll over your CD when it matures?

The best decision for your maturing CD funds depends on your financial goals and needs. Rolling over your money makes sense if your current bank or credit union has a good rate and you can afford to keep your cash locked up for another term. If you can find a better CD rate with a different financial institution, it may make sense to withdraw the funds and deposit them into a CD there.

I would recommend rolling over the funds from an expired CD into a new CD if the new rate was expected to be the same or greater than other options available for the given timeframe [you’re] looking to lock up [your] money for.

If you need the money now, withdrawing it may be the best option. You can put it into a more accessible account, like a high-yield savings or money market account, so you can access it easily but still earn interest. Or you can use the money now. There’s no right or wrong choice. The key is determining which is the best fit for you.

FAQs



Will my CD automatically renew when it matures?







Your CD may automatically renew when it matures, but it depends. Banks and credit unions have different ways of handling maturing CDs. Read the fine print of your account agreement to determine what will happen when your CD term is up.



Will my interest rate change if I roll over my CD?







Yes, your interest rate will likely change if you roll over your CD. You may keep the same term, but the rate will adjust to current interest rates.



Will my bank or credit union alert me before my CD expires?







Your bank or credit union may notify you before your CD expires, but only in some instances. They are required to alert you only if your CD term was longer than a year and the CD didn’t renew automatically.



What happens if I do nothing when my CD matures?







If you do nothing when your CD expires, what happens next varies by financial institution. If you set up automatic renewal, the CD will roll over into a new one. If not, different financial institutions handle this differently. Your institution may mail you a check for the amount in your account plus the interest earned. It may also roll over your CD even if you don’t have auto-renewal set up. Review the terms and conditions for your account to see how your institution will handle this.



Will my CD earn interest after it matures?







Depending on your CD account agreement, you may earn interest during the CD grace period. Consult your agreement with the bank to see if this is the case for your account.