‘My baby getting everything she wants.’ – Dad Tries To Make The Book Fair Awesome For Everyone, Not Just Kids With Money To Spend » TwistedSifter

If you came from a poor background as a child, you are often reminded you don’t have as much as your peers.

You know what it’s like to miss out on school trips abroad, or how it felt when you couldn’t get the cool stuff your friends had.

But one dad, TikToker @theblackbarrys didn’t want his daughter to miss out on a fun book fair experience like he did.

When the Scholastic Book Fair came to her school, he wanted her to feel every bit a part of it.

He told his followers: “So, today is the book fair at my daughter’s school. Now if y’all was a little broke kid like me, the book fair was a f****ng nightmare. I had to watch all them little kids get the scratch and sniff erasers. The bookmarks, the post — not my baby.”

The dad said he was determined to make sure his child didn’t miss out.

He added: “My baby getting everything she wants. I told her, ‘Circle what you want, baby, and Daddy gonna get it for you.’”

He then showed his viewers how wild his daughter went with that list. It looked like she’d ordered the whole fair!

He continued: “My baby’s not even gonna have that moment where she runs out of money! B**** I’m not even giving you the chance to make fun of my baby!.”

The dad said he put down $200 for the fair via a cashless payment.

He really wanted his girl to have a good experience because he knew what it was like to struggle.

But the truth is money didn’t make him the man he is today! So, sometimes those bad experiences make people better human beings.

