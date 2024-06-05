Looking for a way to expand your garden without emptying your wallet? We’ve got the hack for you.

The scoop

Ria (@snippingstems), a gardening influencer, recently shared a hack for growing beautiful erigeron flowers without breaking the bank.

Erigeron, also known as fleabane, is a charming daisy-like perennial that adds a delightful touch to pots, borders, and pathways.

In her Instagram Reel, Ria explains, “This is my absolute favorite way to save money in the garden — and the best thing is anyone can do it!”

While erigeron can be grown from seed, it takes time and patience. Ria suggests a quicker and more cost-effective method: purchasing a small pot from a garden center and taking cuttings.

How it works

This simple hack not only saves money but also allows you to create numerous plants from a single pot. By taking cuttings and rooting them in water on a sunny windowsill, you can quickly expand your erigeron collection without spending extra cash.

Once the cuttings have rooted, you can pot them in compost and allow them to grow before planting them out in your garden. As Ria mentions, established erigeron plants often self-seed, meaning you’ll have a continuous supply of these lovely flowers year after year.

Beyond the financial benefits, gardening offers a multitude of advantages for both you and the environment. Tending to your plants can improve mental well-being by reducing stress and promoting relaxation. It also provides a gentle form of physical activity, helping you stay active and healthy.

Moreover, growing your own flowers and produce reduces the demand for mass-produced, store-bought, and globally shipped goods. Cultivating plants at home decreases your environmental impact and contributes to a more sustainable future.

What people are saying

Ria’s Instagram followers were excited about this money-saving gardening hack.

One user commented, “This has to be the easiest plant to grow ever… Once you get it going you’ll never need to re-sow!!”

Another enthusiastic follower shared, “This is a great tip ! I’ve tried growing from seed – very difficult! But I’m going to try this ! Looks simple – thank you.”

The simplicity and effectiveness of this method have garnered praise from the gardening community, with comments like, “This is brilliant- thank you!”

It’s clear that Ria’s hack has inspired many to give it a try and enjoy the beauty of erigeron in their own gardens.

So, why not grab a small pot of erigeron from your local garden center and start taking cuttings today? With a little patience and care, you’ll soon have a thriving collection of these charming flowers, all while saving money and contributing to a greener, more sustainable world.

