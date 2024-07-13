My 5 rules will save you money doing laundry

GETTING cleaner clothes while reducing costs is possible, according to one laundry pro.

He shared his top five money-saving methods to make laundry day less of a hassle.

Eric Mendes, who founded the Laundry Turtle with his family, has shared his biggest tips for saving money on laundry day Credit: Eric Mendes

His five top tricks will even help clothes come out cleaner Credit: www.brunocostafotografia.com.br

LAUNDRY FOR LESS

Eric Mendes, co-founder of Laundry Turtle, shared the best ways to wash your clothes with The U.S. Sun.

His first tip will even help your clothes come out cleaner.

“Use the right amount of detergent,” he said.

“Too much detergent can waste money and leave residue on your clothes,” he explained.

You’ll also want to pay attention to the temperature of your cycle.

Mendes advises washing with only cold water.

“It uses less energy compared to hot water,” he said.

According to Mendes, bigger loads are also better.

“Save water and electricity by running full loads rather than multiple small ones,” he said.

He also recommends air drying your clothes when possible.

“Avoid using the dryer to save on energy costs,” he said.

Lastly, he noted that using his family-founded Laundry Turtle Laundry Sheets will free up storage space.

“They are green, save space, have 15 times the cleaning power, and are plastic-free,” he said.

“These hacks can help reduce your laundry expenses while being more environmentally friendly.”

DRYING DIFFERENCE

Mendes also has a technique that will make a dramatic difference when drying clothes.

“To dry clothes faster, consider using dryer balls to separate items and increase airflow,” he said.

“Additionally, spinning clothes at a higher speed in the washer can remove more water, reducing drying time,” he continued.

“For air drying, placing clothes in a well-ventilated area with good air circulation can significantly speed up the process.”

To save space and keep your closet more organized, he suggests folding or rolling clothes.

When it come to cutting costs, he says that the bigger the load, the better Credit: www.brunocostafotografia.com.br

He also shared how the Laundry Turtle makes laundry day easier by “eliminating the hassle of juggling wet clothes.”

He explained that users can easily transfer clothes from the washer to the dryer or clothesline without dropping any items.

“Its ergonomic design reduces the physical strain of bending and lifting, making it accessible for people of all ages and abilities,” he said.

“It turns a cumbersome chore into a seamless task.”