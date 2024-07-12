Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)





Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $400.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $389.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

