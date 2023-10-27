Multiply - Bridgend CBC

Range of Support

Bridgend County Borough Council will provide one to one tuition, and small group sessions and courses all available at suitable times and venues throughout Bridgend’s communities for those wanting to build confidence with everyday numeracy skills, or to work towards ESW Application of Number Qualifications from Entry Level 1 up to Level 2.

Financial literacy skills will be available for employed people to help those under-employed, self-employed, those with disabilities or work limiting health conditions to overcome barriers to full time employment, e.g. to increase hours worked or wages earned, to find permanent employment or to move into a role that better suits their skills.

Through Bridgend College a range of numeracy related vocational courses, linked to the workplace will be available for people looking to develop vocational skills whilst achieving a qualification. Maths GCSE’s will be available for those who want to be able to apply for certain jobs, with learning to be undertaken at flexible times and with the option to receive online tuition.

Bridgend CAB will be running a Money Management programme for those in need of advice on how to manage their money, with the option of numeracy qualifications also available.

All adults can be involved

If you meet the eligibility for Multiply (Aged 19, with no numeracy Level 2 or Maths GCSE A-C), and you’re a resident of Bridgend then you can start straight away.

Specific courses are available for, but are not limited to the following: