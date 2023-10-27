Multiply – Bridgend CBC
Range of Support
Bridgend County Borough Council will provide one to one tuition, and small group sessions and courses all available at suitable times and venues throughout Bridgend’s communities for those wanting to build confidence with everyday numeracy skills, or to work towards ESW Application of Number Qualifications from Entry Level 1 up to Level 2.
Financial literacy skills will be available for employed people to help those under-employed, self-employed, those with disabilities or work limiting health conditions to overcome barriers to full time employment, e.g. to increase hours worked or wages earned, to find permanent employment or to move into a role that better suits their skills.
Through Bridgend College a range of numeracy related vocational courses, linked to the workplace will be available for people looking to develop vocational skills whilst achieving a qualification. Maths GCSE’s will be available for those who want to be able to apply for certain jobs, with learning to be undertaken at flexible times and with the option to receive online tuition.
Bridgend CAB will be running a Money Management programme for those in need of advice on how to manage their money, with the option of numeracy qualifications also available.
All adults can be involved
If you meet the eligibility for Multiply (Aged 19, with no numeracy Level 2 or Maths GCSE A-C), and you’re a resident of Bridgend then you can start straight away.
Specific courses are available for, but are not limited to the following:
- Those who want to build confidence with numeracy.
- People who want to take the first steps towards a qualification.
- Parents wanting to increase their numeracy skills in order to help their children, and help with their own progression.
- Prisoners, those recently released from prison or on temporary licence.
- People who can’t apply for certain jobs because of lack of numeracy skills.
- People to upskill in order to access a certain job/career.
- Those who want to learn numeracy and vocational skills at the same time.
- People who want to use numeracy to manage their money.
- Those who are leaving, or have just left the care system.
- Unemployed or employed people.