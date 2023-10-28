MS Dhoni says investing is a lot like sports — adaptability is crucial

Captain Cool, who has started dabbling in stocks, says while money is an important part of life, it is important to make money the right way

Former men’s Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni, who is trying his hands at the stock market, has some advice for the trading community — while money is an important part of life, it is important to make money the right way.

“We all want to make money but we should look to add money not to multiply,” Dhoni said at an event organised by Rigi, a platform for content monetisation for creators.

Counted among one of India’s most successful captains, the 42-year-old said he had invested in some stocks and followed traders on television. “Nowadays, it is important for traders to educate the newer generation who are actively looking to invest in stocks. The advice should be to add money and not to multiply.”

Investing, he said, was like sports. “Be it investment or sports, it is the process that is important, irrespective of the result. Adaptability is crucial. If you don’t get the result, revisit the process,” the cricketer, who led India to World Cup wins in T20 as well as the ODI format, said.

When asked by a finance creator about the negative feedback to their recommendations, Dhoni said that one should do their work with honesty.

“If I have suggested something with my knowledge and experience chances of being right or wrong are there. So, the person at the receiving end also needs to weigh in. One has to be honest, do thorough research and then give suggestions. And if one goes wrong then it’s okay just take responsibility for it. Whatever decisions we take, it doesn’t always go our way but what’s important is to take responsibility,” Dhoni said.

When asked about following one’s dream, Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, said while there was no substitute for hard work, hard work should come from the right place.

“We all have dreams but sometimes they are unreal. If someone comes to me and says they want to play for India but they are better at studies but not cricket. Now, as a coach or guardian, I have to tell him. There are lakhs of Indians who opt for cricket but are unable to play for the country. It is important to give honest guidance. While we say there is no substitute for hard work, it needs to come at the right place. We need to be honest with ourselves. For me, I did not know from the beginning that cricket is my calling,” he said.

Growing up, Sachin Tendulkar motivated him. “When I started playing, the biggest motivation was the country. How well can I represent my country that was the motivation,” Dhoni, who led India to many famous wins from near-impossible situations, added.

Dhoni said life hasn’t gone easy after retiring from international cricket. “I am only playing IPL so I am actively playing cricket only for two months in a year. I am 42 and I have to keep training and maintaining my game to compete with others who are younger,” he said.

The cricketer, famous for his helicopter shot, is making travel plans. “I have not been on many vacations. My wife loves to travel. We want to start from India and want to explore places here,” he said.

