High mortgage rates make refinancing less attractive for today’s homeowners. Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their mean rates shrink this week. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also went down.

The Federal Reserve voted to take another pause on interest rate hikes during its November meeting, but refinance rates still sit between 7% and 8%. Though the Fed doesn’t directly set mortgage rates, changes to the federal funds rate have a ripple effect on all forms of borrowing, including mortgages and refinances.

Just a few years ago, refinance activity boomed as interest rates hit historic lows of around 3%. This October, refinance applications were down 92.3% compared to the height of the 2020 refi boom, according to the housing authority Fannie Mae.

Homeowners who refinanced were able to save money by taking advantage of lower monthly payments. But as rates surged this year, refinance activity began to die off. “Many homeowners are locked into ultra-low mortgage rates, providing a strong disincentive to move,” said Matthew Walsh, housing economist for Moody’s Analytics.

If you bought a house more than a year ago and your main goal is to save money, you likely won’t be able to secure a cheaper mortgage rate through refinancing right now. But a refi could make sense for other reasons, including changing your mortgage type or removing someone from your mortgage.

What to know about refinance rate trends

Mortgage rates move up and down on a daily basis in response to a variety of factors, including inflation, policy changes from the Fed and the outlook for the economy more broadly.

After several consecutive interest rate hikes throughout 2022 and 2023 to slow inflation, the Fed has entered a holding pattern to evaluate the effects on price growth and the labor market. But another potential interest rate hike by the central bank is still on the table. The cumulative effects of the Fed’s policy decisions take months to work their way through the economy, said Niladri Mukherjee, chief investment officer of TIAA Wealth Management.

Most major housing authorities expect mortgage rates to dip before the end of 2023, but there won’t be any dramatic or immediate improvements. Logan Mohtashami, lead analyst at HousingWire, says as long as inflation continues to slow down, the Fed will eventually be able to cut rates in 2024.

Fannie Mae forecasts the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage to end the year 7.3%. Mortgage rates could go down to the 6% range in the middle of next year.

But until mortgage rates move closer to 5%, refinancing activity will likely remain limited, said Mukherjee.

Refinance rates for homeowners

If you decide to refinance, make sure to compare rates, fees and the annual percentage rate, which reflects the total cost of borrowing, from different lenders to find the best deal. As long as you can get a lower interest rate than your current one, refinancing could save you money.

We track refinance rate trends using information collected by Bankrate. Here’s a table with the average refinance rates supplied by lenders across the US:

Average refinance interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Change 30-year fixed refi 7.92% 8.15% -0.23 15-year fixed refi 7.32% 7.53% -0.21 10-year fixed refi 7.09% 7.32% -0.23

Rates as of November 6, 2023.

How to find the best refinance rate

The rates advertised online often require specific conditions for eligibility. Your personal interest rate will be influenced by market conditions as well as your specific credit history, financial profile and application. Having a high credit score, a low credit utilization ratio and a history of consistent and on-time payments will generally help you get the best interest rates. To get the best refinance rates, make your application as strong as possible by getting your finances in order, using credit responsibly and monitoring your credit regularly. And don’t forget to speak with multiple lenders and shop around.

Refinancing can be a great move if you get a good rate or can pay off your loan sooner, but consider whether it’s the right choice for you at the moment.

30-year fixed-rate refinance

The current average interest rate for a 30-year refinance is 7.92%, a decrease of 23 basis points over this time last week. (A basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will typically have lower monthly payments than a 15-year or 10-year refinance so it can be a good option if you’re having trouble making your monthly payments. However, a 30-year refinance loan will take you longer to pay off and will typically cost you more in interest over the long term.

15-year fixed-rate refinance

The average 15-year fixed refinance rate right now is 7.32%, a decrease of 21 basis points over last week. Though a 15-year fixed refinance will most likely raise your monthly payment compared to a 30-year loan, you’ll save more money over time because you’re paying off your loan quicker. Also, 15-year refinance rates are typically lower than 30-year refinance rates, which will help you save more in the long run.

10-year fixed-rate refinance

The average rate for a 10-year fixed refinance loan is currently 7.09%, a decrease of 23 basis points over last week. A 10-year refinance typically has the lowest interest rate but the highest monthly payment of all refinance terms. A 10-year refinance can help you pay off your house much quicker and save on interest, but make sure you can afford the steeper monthly payment.

When should I refinance?

Generally, it’s a good idea to refinance if you can get a lower interest rate than your current interest rate, or if you need to change your loan term. When deciding whether to refinance, consider other factors, including how long you plan to stay in your current home, the length of your loan and the amount of your monthly payment. And don’t forget to factor in fees and closing costs, which can add up.

With mortgage refinance rates at current heights, the number of refinancing applicants has shrunk. If you bought your house when interest rates were lower than today, there is little financial benefit to refinancing your mortgage. However, homeowners can’t time the market. Regardless of where rates are headed, decide if refinancing makes sense based on your financial situation and goals.