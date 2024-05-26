Morning Brew #5 | Tips, Tricks & Hacks on Saving Money ‘for’ College and ‘on’ College

May 26, 2024


LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) – Ready for your daily dose of financial wisdom? Grab your favorite mug and get comfortable because this week’s episode of Morning Brew is all about mastering the art of saving for college!

Mindy’s guest this week is Jerry Garza, Certified Financial Aid Advisor, who spills the beans on top tips and tricks to keep your college savings as rich as your morning coffee. Whether you’re a parent starting a fund for your toddler or a student brewing up ways to save for your own education, we’ve got you covered.

But that’s not all! We’re diving deep into the ultimate money-saving hack—optimizing your child’s FAFSA to brew up the best college award possible. Think of it as the perfect blend of strategy and savvy, ensuring you get the most out of every dollar.

So, if you’re looking to grind through the complexities of college savings, don’t miss this episode. Your Morning Brew is about to become a financial lifesaver. Enjoy the Brew!

Trump's trial is hurtling towards a verdict. But are Americans paying attention?

May 26, 2024
12 Habits of the Rich Vs Poor (Financial Literacy 101)

May 26, 2024

May 26, 2024
Trump's trial is hurtling towards a verdict. But are Americans paying attention?

May 26, 2024
12 Habits of the Rich Vs Poor (Financial Literacy 101)

May 26, 2024
Ikaria Lean Belly juice Reviews (Customer Exposed On Ikaria Lean Belly Juice Supplement Drink Directions, Complaints & Negative Side Effects)

May 26, 2024
5 ‘Silly Saving Habits’ Can Make Millionaires — Why Each Is So Vital To Maintaining Wealth

May 26, 2024

