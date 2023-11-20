November 20, 2023


(Bloomberg) — Morgan Stanley named Jed Finn head of wealth management, as co-President Andy Saperstein builds his leadership team for the investment bank’s money-management divisions.

 

Jacques Chappuis and Ben Huneke will become co-heads of investment management, also reporting to Saperstein, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Saperstein was given oversight of both wealth and investment management as part of the executive shuffle that saw Ted Pick appointed as Morgan Stanley’s next chief executive officer. Those two divisions have grown significantly over the past decade and produced roughly 57% of the firm’s revenue in the first nine months of this year. They manage a total of $6.2 trillion in client assets.

Investing 101 for Newcomers to Canada: Understanding Investment Products (Part 2)

I was quoted a rate of $2,000 per year for long term care insurance. Is it too much? , SmartAsset

Saga Announces $5M Raise in Seed Expansion to Drive Accelerated Growth

German producer price index fell for the fourth consecutive month

Ursula von der Leyen 'unconcerned' after being targeted in new campaign launched by Viktor Orbán

